Nintendo voegt Mario Paint toe aan Nintendo Switch Online SNES bibliotheek

Nintendo heeft een nieuwe klassieke game aan de SNES bibliotheek van Nintendo Switch Online toegevoegd. Het gaat hier om Mario Paint en deze game maakt gebruik van de muis functionaliteit van de Joy-Con op de Nintendo Switch 2.

De game is ook beschikbaar voor de originele Nintendo Switch en om de titel daarop te spelen, zul je een USB-muis moeten gebruiken. Hieronder een beschrijving van Mario Paint en ook een video, waarin je de game in actie ziet.

The 1992 Super NES game turns your system into a canvas, with an array of colors and drawing tools available to create digital works of art. You can even animate your drawings and compose music to craft your own video creations! Get ready to unlock your inner artist using the Joy-Con 2 controller’s mouse functionality on Nintendo Switch 2, or by using a compatible USB mouse (sold separately) on a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system.

And just like in the original game, you can access the Coloring Book featuring fun designs and character art or play the Gnat Attack training game for some extra mouse control fun.