

Microsoft Flight Simulator werd onlangs uitgebracht voor de Xbox Series X|S en mag overal op lovende kritieken rekenen. Weet ook dat de game bij Game Pass inbegrepen zit, dus als je een keertje een vlucht wilt maken over je eigen woonplaats, dan kan dat.

De game is echter niet helemaal op en top perfect en daarom is er een update voor de vliegsim uitgebracht, zowel op console als pc. Deze update is nu te downloaden en richt zich op verschillende crashes en bugs die op kunnen treden. Daarvan tref je hieronder de patch notes.

We zijn momenteel druk bezig met Microsoft Flight Simulator en je mag binnenkort onze review verwachten.