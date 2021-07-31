Microsoft Flight Simulator werd onlangs uitgebracht voor de Xbox Series X|S en mag overal op lovende kritieken rekenen. Weet ook dat de game bij Game Pass inbegrepen zit, dus als je een keertje een vlucht wilt maken over je eigen woonplaats, dan kan dat.
De game is echter niet helemaal op en top perfect en daarom is er een update voor de vliegsim uitgebracht, zowel op console als pc. Deze update is nu te downloaden en richt zich op verschillende crashes en bugs die op kunnen treden. Daarvan tref je hieronder de patch notes.
We zijn momenteel druk bezig met Microsoft Flight Simulator en je mag binnenkort onze review verwachten.
Stability/Performance
- Fixed various crashes in game and on the world map
- Fixed crashes related to the offline AI traffic
- Fixed minor memory leaks
Input
- The title should no longer freeze for a very long time when connecting / disconnecting peripherals
Navigation
- Fixed broken flight plan for Garmin devices when adding an enroute waypoint that was inserted as a destination
- Fixed flightplanner not resetting when going from one activity to another
- Fixed flightplan from flight assistant not displaying on certain planes when VFR map is open after the destination is set
- Fixed freezes happening when using the flight assistant when setting a new destination
UI
- VR options should no longer be duplicated in the Option menu
- Marketplace “Get and download” and “Download” buttons will now function as expected on the Content Page
- User unable to interact with UI elements with the in game cursor for free flight in some cases
Planes
- Improvements of pitot static system to fix altimeter bugs, improve accuracy and correctly simulate temperature impact
- Fixed AutoBrakes Button Behavior on the Airbus A320Neo
Activity/Gameplay
- The correct runway is now taken into account for the Landing challenge at Nice
- Pilots are now displayed in external view at the Isafjordur Landing challenge
- Title will no longer become unresponsive after using Fuel Supply and using a fuel or payload as a numerical value via ATC Ground Services
- Some achievements will no longer be awarded in error for certain landing scenarios
Weather
- Fixed big temperature spikes at high altitudes
SDK
- Added new airspace to nearest facility JS API
- Fixed crashes on WASM modules for older CPUs
