Als je helemaal thuis bent in de wereld van RPG’s, dan komt de naam SpellForce je misschien wel bekend voor. Alhoewel deze franchise minder indruk wist te maken op het publiek dan andere games in het genre, is er toch een fanbase die ervoor zorgde dat er intussen al drie games in de franchise zijn gemaakt, plus een hoop uitbreidingen. SpellForce III verscheen in 2017 op de pc, maar ontwikkelaar Grimlore Games en uitgever THQ Nordic hebben aangekondigd dat er een nieuwe versie van deze game in de maak is, die zal verschijnen voor zowel consoles als pc: ‘SpellForce III Reforced’.

Deze nieuwe versie brengt waarschijnlijk een hoop updates met zich mee, maar welke dat dan precies zijn, werd niet meegedeeld. We weten wel dat deze nieuwe versie dezelfde unieke mix tussen RPG en RTS zal geven die het origineel gaf én dat verschillende aspecten helemaal herwerkt zijn om zo vlot te spelen op consoles. Als je het origineel op pc hebt, krijg je bovendien een gratis upgrade aangeboden.

SpellForce III Reforced verschijnt op 7 december voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. De basisgame zal je €39.99 kosten, maar je kan ook de “Complete Edition” aanschaffen voor €59.99 als je alle uitbreidingspakketten wilt. Pre-orders zijn nu live voor zowel PlayStation als Xbox. Lees meer hieronder en bekijk de aankondigingstrailer.