Als je helemaal thuis bent in de wereld van RPG’s, dan komt de naam SpellForce je misschien wel bekend voor. Alhoewel deze franchise minder indruk wist te maken op het publiek dan andere games in het genre, is er toch een fanbase die ervoor zorgde dat er intussen al drie games in de franchise zijn gemaakt, plus een hoop uitbreidingen. SpellForce III verscheen in 2017 op de pc, maar ontwikkelaar Grimlore Games en uitgever THQ Nordic hebben aangekondigd dat er een nieuwe versie van deze game in de maak is, die zal verschijnen voor zowel consoles als pc: ‘SpellForce III Reforced’.
Deze nieuwe versie brengt waarschijnlijk een hoop updates met zich mee, maar welke dat dan precies zijn, werd niet meegedeeld. We weten wel dat deze nieuwe versie dezelfde unieke mix tussen RPG en RTS zal geven die het origineel gaf én dat verschillende aspecten helemaal herwerkt zijn om zo vlot te spelen op consoles. Als je het origineel op pc hebt, krijg je bovendien een gratis upgrade aangeboden.
SpellForce III Reforced verschijnt op 7 december voor de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. De basisgame zal je €39.99 kosten, maar je kan ook de “Complete Edition” aanschaffen voor €59.99 als je alle uitbreidingspakketten wilt. Pre-orders zijn nu live voor zowel PlayStation als Xbox. Lees meer hieronder en bekijk de aankondigingstrailer.
Key Features
- Innovative Mix – Unique gameplay blending real-time strategy and RPG naturally together.
- Streamlined for Consoles – Intuitive gamepad integration and tailor-made UI to smoothly control a strategy/RPG mix with complex mechanics.
- Create and Customize – Create your own hero and choose between distinct skill trees.
- Build to Fight – Raise your own army and fight epic mass battles.
- Epic Storyline – Immerse yourself in a rich world – Unravel the secrets behind the current situation in Nortander. Explore Eo, a fully-realized world filled with interesting characters and heart-wrenching stories.
- Make New Friends – assemble your party from a diverse cast of companions that not only complement your skills in interesting ways but also have an impact on the narrative. Manage their skills and equipment to ensure victory on the battlefield.
- Choose Your Side – Strengthen and command one of three factions—Elves, Orcs, and Humans. Prepare your troops and fight the mother of all battles. Play strategically, taking advantage of terrain, troop formations, visibility, scouting, etc.
- Experience an Epic Tale – Enjoy a fully-voiced 30-plus hour campaign on your own or with friends in the campaign coop mode. Face opponents of all skills in the online battles.
- Multiplayer – Strong multiplayer component with various modes—compete against each other in the Player-versus-Player and Domination modes, or play cooperative either together on one faction or classic where everybody plays a faction.