Van ontwikkelaar Bossa Studios, de creatieve genieën achter de hyperrealistische simulators ‘Surgeon Simulator’ en ‘I Am Bread’, komt nu hun volgende meesterwerk: I Am Fish. Alle gekheid op een stokje: we weten allemaal vast wel dat we deze games niet al te serieus moeten nemen, maar dat je hier een hoop lol mee kan beleven. Dat gezegd zijnde, laten we even kijken wat I Am Fish ons zoal te bieden heeft.

In deze game neem je de rol op van vier vissen, die vertrekken op een epische tocht om de wereld buiten hun aquarium te ontdekken met de wijde oceaan als eindbestemming. Beeld je knotsgekke taferelen in van vissen die vliegen door grotten, rollen door riolen, of in een aquarium rijden door de straat. De makers hebben duidelijk ook goed naar ‘Finding Nemo’ gekeken, want enkele scènes vertonen toch wel duidelijke invloeden van deze film.

I Am Fish verschijnt op 16 september voor Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc voor €19.99. De game zal ook deel uitmaken van Game Pass voor consoles en pc. Lees hieronder meer en bekijk de trailer.

Based within the shared universe of Surgeon Simulator and I Am Bread, it doesn’t take a brain sturgeon to understand that Bossa Studios developed I Am Fish as a “fish out of water” story and then takes it to some dark places, innovating on the experience with its own signature play on controls, perfect for a physics-based action-adventure platformer. Appearances can be deceiving, and the charming setting of I Am Fish can fool the unprepared with its numerous brutally fish-cious ways to turn our four piscine pals into dried-out husks of their former selves. Players will need to skillfully swim, fly, roll, and chomp their way through the many hazards within Barnardshire… and beyond!

Keep your friends close, and your anemones closer! Our fin-tastic four will need to navigate numerous threats such as crossing roads, inconspicuously moving through a nightclub, navigating sewers filled with hypodermic needles, and avoiding hungry wildlife. However, there are ways to make e-fish-ient use of jars, wheeled mop buckets, and more to reach the final goal—the deep, vast ocean! (We’re piranha roll with these puns!)

Developed in Unity, I Am Fish uses volumetric lighting from Unity’s High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP). Also building on this render pipeline is Bossa Studios’ own custom water rendering solution, which works across Xbox generations, with faster performance on Xbox Series X|S.