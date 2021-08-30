Tijdens de E3 werd gedurende de Prime Matter presentatie de nieuwe game The Last Oricru aangekondigd. Deze titel is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc met een geplande release ergens in 2022.
In het teken van de gamescom heeft de ontwikkelaar een nieuwe trailer uitgebracht en die geeft wat meer context bij het verhaal, waar het in de game om draait. Daarnaast zijn de key features vrijgegeven.
Tot slot hebben we nog een algemene video die een beter overzicht van de game geeft, zie die video helemaal onderaan.
- Intriguing Story – In the world of The Last Oricru the advanced technology is mostly forgotten. The last remains are perceived as magical objects and only a few chosen ones can be used. Some of the advanced technology such as Cradle of Life, can be used by The Last Oricru only.
- Impactful Decisions – Massive decision tree in which your decisions lead to a different outcome, affecting story, characters, game endings but also visuals of levels or the gameplay flow. Every action, sub-quest or death can affect your reputation with each faction. There are multiple ways to play through The Last Oricru—befriend everyone or be the bad guy with all the consequences.
- Challenging Combat – The combat is complex and aims to create a tough but rewarding experience. You will encounter various mass fights, in which you can influence already raging battles – take down enemy soldiers or come to their aid. Melee and ranged attacks, elemental damage (magic) and weight management offers a wide range of customization. Be prepared to die… A lot!
- Couch Cooperative Play – The game offers many situations that can be solved in co-op differently than in the single player. You can find new fun ways of how to win in boss fights or reach special secret areas. At the end of the day, combat is the bread and butter of any RPG so if you for example play as a melee tank, while the second player plays a magic support, you will enjoy tens of awesome hours of shared fun!