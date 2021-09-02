Ah Marvel’s Avengers… je bent fan of hebt er een hartsgrondige hekel aan, maar je kan niet ontkennen dat ontwikkelaar Crystal Dynamics zijn uiterste best doet om het live service aspect van de game zo grondig mogelijk in te vullen. Onlangs vervoegde de koning van Wakanda in eigen persoon het rijtje beschikbare helden. Nu biedt een nieuwe patch ons een hele rits aan verbeteringen.

De vele nieuwe toevoegingen en aanpassingen vind je hieronder terug. Ons valt vooral de Black Panther outfit uit de films op, die het hart van menig fan zeker sneller zal doen slaan. Verder zien we ook enkele nieuwe missies opduiken. De verbeteringen horen thuis in de categorie ‘subtiel, maar prettig’ en maken van Marvel’s Avengers toch weer een meer speelbare ervaring. Keep up the good work!