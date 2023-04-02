

Marvel’s Avengers verscheen in 2020 en ruim twee jaar later concluderen ook ontwikkelaar Crystal Dynamics en uitgever Square Enix dat de game niet het succes is gebleken waar men op gehoopt had. Na eerdere geruchten werd begin dit jaar immers aangekondigd dat de ondersteuning van het spel over enkele maanden, op 30 september om precies te zijn, ten einde komt. Voordat het zover is heeft Crystal Dynamics de game nu wel van een allerlaatste update voorzien.

Met deze update zijn bijna alle cosmetische items uit de Marketplace in Marvel’s Avengers gratis geworden. Vrijwel alle cosmetics kun je nu dus vrij verkrijgen, met uitzondering van items die je vrijspeelt via de campagne en content die te koop is via de Cosmetic Vendor. Daarnaast krijgen alle spelers die voor 1 april een Trophy of Achievement hebben behaald, gratis de Variable Threat Response Battle Suit van Iron Man.

Update 2.8, die zoals gezegd de allerlaatste update voor Marvel’s Avengers is, heeft ook nog een aardige hoeveelheid fixes met zich meegebracht, zo blijkt uit de onderstaande patch notes. Tot slot werd ook nog een video vrijgegeven met daarin een dankwoord aan alle spelers van de game.