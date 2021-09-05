Afgelopen week kwam er weer een grote update uit voor No Man’s Sky. Deze update wordt alleen geplaagd door een aantal problemen. Deze worden echter opgelost met een nieuwe patch, want Hello Games is er altijd erg snel bij.
Frontiers zorgde er voor dat je dorpjes kon bezoeken en hier zelfs als ware burgemeester aan de slag kon. Alleen liep niet alles van een leien dakje. Patch 3.62 pakt onder andere wat crash-problemen aan, alsook een issue waardoor je opeens in een geheel andere nederzetting terecht kon komen.
De volledige lijst met patch notes is als volgt:
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Automated Mining Unit and other similar parts from being placeable or available to research.
- Fixed an issue that caused some bases to be powered incorrectly.
- Fixed a crash related to building generation.
- Fixed a crash related to terrain textures.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent games from saving correctly.
- Fixed an issue that caused standing lights to be powered incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue that caused the freighter captain interaction to close prematurely.
- Fixed an issue that caused various interactions that offered weapons to close prematurely.
- Fixed an issue that caused power doors to be powered incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue that could cause charts and missions that search for a settlement to be unlikely to find one.
- Fixed an issue that caused missions that look for settlements to take players to a settlement already owned by another player.
- Fixed an issue that could cause tutorial text boxes to become clipped.
- Fixed several crashes related to base building.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Ares’ technology trade to close prematurely.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the settlement mission to become stuck in a loop if players leave the settlement before claiming it.
- Fixed a number of snapping issues with specialist base terminals.
- Fixed a number of snapping issues that could cause old-style basic parts to become blocked.
- Fixed an Xbox One specific crash.
