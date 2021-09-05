Afgelopen week kwam er weer een grote update uit voor No Man’s Sky. Deze update wordt alleen geplaagd door een aantal problemen. Deze worden echter opgelost met een nieuwe patch, want Hello Games is er altijd erg snel bij.

Frontiers zorgde er voor dat je dorpjes kon bezoeken en hier zelfs als ware burgemeester aan de slag kon. Alleen liep niet alles van een leien dakje. Patch 3.62 pakt onder andere wat crash-problemen aan, alsook een issue waardoor je opeens in een geheel andere nederzetting terecht kon komen.

De volledige lijst met patch notes is als volgt: