Ik heb de game in kwestie al een tijdje in mijn wishlist staan op Steam, maar het blijkt dat Turbo Overkill ook naar de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox (One en Series X|S) en Nintendo Switch zal komen. Een shooter geinspireerd door DOOM, Duke Nukem en Quake, met een uiterst toffe retro stijl. We durven zelfs een vleugje Evil Dead erin te bespeuren, al is het alleen maar omdat je met een sliding je vijanden kan bewerken met een kettingzaag, wat je been is. Hieronder kan een spectaculaire trailer bekijken waarin Johnny Turbo iedereen aan gort knalt.

Hieronder nog een kleine overzicht van wat je van de game kan verwachten.

Turbo Overkill takes over-the-top to never-before-reached heights. Activate Hero Time (TM), a new form of slow motion with a twist. Build incredible speed by wall-running and dashing. Slide on your chainsaw leg, eviscerating foes and opening up bosses for critical damage, and go car-surfing on the hoods of flying cars. Blast away with the Twin Magnums, which lock-on and instagib several foes, the Boomer Shotgun and its attached grenade launcher, or the Telefragger sniper rifle, which teleports Johnny inside an enemy before they explode from within. The first-person shooter genre is about to get wild and fun again.