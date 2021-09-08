

Eerder dit jaar kocht Sony Housemarque al op om even later ook pc-port specialist Nixxes aan te schaffen. Daar stoppen de aankopen van Sony Interactive Entertainment echter niet, want nu hebben ze ook Firesprite aan PlayStation Studios toegevoegd. Dit maakt dat het netwerk van studio’s nu 14 ontwikkelaars kent.

Firesprite is een ontwikkelaar gevestigd in het Verenigd Koninkrijk, die bekend is van The Playroom, The Playroom VR en The Persistence. Ze hebben dus al veelvuldig met Sony samengewerkt en sterker nog, veel mensen die voorheen bij Studio Liverpool werkten, werken nu bij deze ontwikkelaar. Het is dus een warm weerzien.

Hieronder een open brief die Graeme Ankers, de managing director van Firesprite, op het PlayStation Blog deelde.

“Today is an incredibly exciting day for Firesprite as we join PlayStation Studios with the backing of Hermen and the entire PlayStation Family. We are very much looking forward to the next part of our journey!

Firesprite, headquartered in Liverpool in the North-West of the UK, was founded in 2012 with the vision of creating games that bring new innovations to any experience we develop. The North-West is steeped in gaming history, producing many iconic developers, publishers and games such as WipEout. Many of our ‘Sprites developed and shaped titles from this era and we are very proud of those roots!

We’ve had the pleasure of working with many talented developers and publishers across the industry and PlayStation in particular has been a friend and co-development partner for the best part of a decade, collaborating together on many exciting projects including The PlayRoom, Run Sackboy! Run and The PlayRoom VR.

PlayStation also gave us the opportunity to create our own IP, The Persistence, and we were given the creative freedom to explore, innovate, and release a survival horror game we are immensely proud of. Now, as a first party studio, we know we have the full support of PlayStation in furthering our heritage of combining creativity and technical innovation to offer some truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans.

I firstly want to thank PlayStation and their community for the warm welcome into a family of incredible creators. I’d also like to thank all of our ‘Sprites, past and present, who have helped shape the Firesprite we see today. I’m proud of the talent we have at Firesprite and you’ll continue to hear and see more from us all very soon!

We can’t wait to show you what we have been working on……we’re just getting started 😊!”