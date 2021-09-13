Een nieuwe Steam Client update neemt zowel de download als storage management pagina’s op de schop, met als doel beide gebruiksvriendelijker te maken. Zo zijn de tooltips informatiever, kun je per schijf bekijken wat er is geïnstalleerd en zelfs dat is nu onderverdeeld in verschillende categorieën. Denk hierbij aan games, DLC, workshop en meer.
De complete lijst aan veranderingen kun je hier lezen of bekijk de highlights hieronder:
- When a game/update is actively downloading it will now display the total progression completed for the download or update. Previously the progress bar would only display the downloading content progress but not the disk allocation process which would make an update to appear completed when it was not.
- Any partially completed downloads/updates in queue now will show a faded progress bar and percent completed next to it to clearly display its current state.
- A new (i) icon next to the game’s title will reveal a tooltip displaying the types of content that is included in that update. Types consist of: Game Content, Downloadable Content, Workshop Content, and Shader Pre-caching. This icon only appears if the update is not solely game content.
- The download queue is now fully reorderable using drag and drop.
- The context menu for the actively downloading item now includes an option to launch the game when the download is complete and an option to suspend download throttling (if enabled) for the duration of that download.
- The “View News” button is now a “Patch Notes” link that will open an overlay to the most recent relevant patch notes for the game. This will only display for games that have entered patch notes into the new event system. The patch notes link will only show up on updates, not fresh installs. For workshop updates, a page of subscribed items ordered by update date can be accessed by selecting “View Updated Items” from the context menu.