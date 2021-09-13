

Voor de Nintendo Wii U zijn verschillende games verschenen, maar vanwege de relatief kleine afzetmarkt van de console zijn er veel gamers die deze titels gemist hebben. De Nintendo Switch is daarentegen een veel groter succes en daarom is het niet gek dat diverse games van het vorige platform hun weg naar de hybride console hebben gevonden of vinden.

Een titel die het zeker waard is, maar die nog niet zo’n behandeling heeft gekregen is Star Fox Zero. Nintendo heeft nooit enige intentie laten blijken de game naar de Nintendo Switch te brengen en ontwikkelaar PlatinumGames weet niet of het ooit nog gaat gebeuren. Wel staan ze er voor open.

In een gesprek met VGC heeft het hoofd van de studio, Atsushi Inaba, aangegeven er absoluut voor op te staan om Star Fox Zero naar de Nintendo Switch te brengen. Het is echter niet aan hen, omdat het IP van Nintendo is. Nu maar hopen dat Nintendo het onderstaande enthousiasme ook leest en actie onderneemt.

“It’s not cool that people aren’t able to play older games because they’re locked out of the platform, so of course if anything was possible we’d like to bring over any of those older titles to the newer platforms.

It kind of depends on what’s in the realm of actual possibility, but yeah, if the chance came up it’s definitely something we’d like to think about.

The important thing to remember there is that because it’s Nintendo’s IP, the ideas are coming from Miyamoto-san himself…if the opportunity came up to bring Star Fox Zero to the Switch again it would be more of a question of what he would like to do in that opportunity, and of course we would respect that again.”