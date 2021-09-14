Een datamine van Nvidia GeForce Now heeft een waslijst aan titels opgeleverd die officieel nog niet zijn aangekondigd. Hieronder vallen ook titels van Sony PlayStation die al dan niet hun opwachting op pc kunnen maken.
Verschillende personen hebben in de database van GeForce Now een reeks titels gevonden en dat op Reddit gedeeld, dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht. Nvidia heeft inmiddels ook gereageerd en heeft aangegeven dat het lek inderdaad klopt.
Opvallend zijn titels als God of War, Returnal en Demon’s Souls voor pc, alsook een nieuwe Metro, Gears 6 en meer. Nvidia claimt echter dat sommige titels die in de database gevonden zijn, speculatief zijn voor interne testen.
Of het inderdaad speculatief is, dat zal de tijd ons leren. Desalniettemin is de lijst erg interessant.
- God of War, Returnal and Demon Souls for PC
- GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas Remasters
- Some unannounced GeForce NOW games like Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Even the new Uncharted Collection for PC (with its complete name) and Alan Wake Remastered are there
- A lot of PlayStation Games/Ports (IMPORTANT! If it doesn’t say Steam/Epic at the end it might just be a GeForce Now/PS Now crossover for testing (since PS NOW is also on PC))
- Some announced and unannounced Xbox Game Studio’s Projects (announced games like Avowed, Indiana Jones, Fable (Project Holland), Forza (Project Woodstock))
- Some Nintendo Games like Super Mario Bros. Wii. show up because of Nvidia SHIELD in China
- ”Fight for Middle-Earth”
- Half-Life 2 Remastered (under Valve Software)
- Titan Quest 2 & Outcast (”at the THQ Nordic Event September 17th”)
- Payday 3
- ”Metro Next”
- ”Project FPS (Paradox Interactive)”
- Human: Fall Flat 2
- ”Hangar 13 unannounced”
- The Talos Principle 2
- ”Total War 9”
- Untitled Respawn Game
- Kingdom Hearts IV
- Untitled The Initiative Game (probably Perfect Dark)
- Sniper Elite 5
- ”Monster Hunter 6”
- Helldivers 2
- Judgement with Mouse & Keyboard support (maybe not a PC version, perhaps Stadia?)
- Halo 5: Guardians for PC
- Cities Skylines 2
- As Dusk Falls and As Dusk Falls Season 2
- Space Punks for Steam (currently EGS exclusive)
- Tomb Raider Anniversary (2021) and Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary (2021)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Android
- Gears 6
- ”Hitman Pro”
- ”Worms Next”
- Destroy All Humans! 3
- Earth Defense Force 6
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Wreckfest Sequel
- Crysis 4
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for PC
- Chrono Cross Remaster
- ”Bioshock 2022”
- Shin Megami Tensei V and Catherine Full Body for PC (this is all from ATLUS, no Persona 5 mentioned)
- Bioshock RTX Remaster, Mirror’s Edge RTX Remaster, Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster could be linked to this
- Final Fantasy VII Remake for PC
“NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game. NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed.”