

Een datamine van Nvidia GeForce Now heeft een waslijst aan titels opgeleverd die officieel nog niet zijn aangekondigd. Hieronder vallen ook titels van Sony PlayStation die al dan niet hun opwachting op pc kunnen maken.

Verschillende personen hebben in de database van GeForce Now een reeks titels gevonden en dat op Reddit gedeeld, dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht. Nvidia heeft inmiddels ook gereageerd en heeft aangegeven dat het lek inderdaad klopt.

Opvallend zijn titels als God of War, Returnal en Demon’s Souls voor pc, alsook een nieuwe Metro, Gears 6 en meer. Nvidia claimt echter dat sommige titels die in de database gevonden zijn, speculatief zijn voor interne testen.

Of het inderdaad speculatief is, dat zal de tijd ons leren. Desalniettemin is de lijst erg interessant.

“NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game. NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed.”