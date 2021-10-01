

We stappen vandaag de tiende maand van het jaar 2021 binnen en dat betekent dat we ook weer een nieuwe releaselijst voor jullie hebben. We hebben alle belangrijke releases van deze maand bij elkaar gezocht en op een rijtje gezet en net zoals in september, verschijnen er ook in oktober weer veel games.

Hier vallen een aantal grote namen onder. Denk aan Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, Back 4 Blood, House of Ashes, Age of Empires IV en nog veel meer. Alles wat er op stapel staat in het onderstaande overzicht.

Week van 1 oktober

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Alchemic Cutie (PS4/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch/pc)

Lemnis Gate (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

GRIS (PS4/Switch/pc)

Gearshifters (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Astria Ascending (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Golf With Your Friends (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Ori: The Collection (Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Darksiders III (Switch)

My Little Riding Champion (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Poker Club (PS4/PS5)

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS4/Xbox One)

Chernobylite (PS4/Xbox One)

Bugsnax (PS4)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch/pc)

In Nightmare (PS4)

AWAY: The Survival Series (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/pc)

Blaze and the Monster Machines Axle City Racers (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

FIFA 22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

Mary Skelter Finale (PS4/Switch)

Week van 8 oktober

Hell Let Loose (PS5/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch)

Alan Wake Remastered (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

JETT: The Far Shore (PS4/PS5)

Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

Metroid Dread (Switch)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Switch)

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII (PS4/Xbox One/pc)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch)

Week van 15 oktober

Crysis Remastered Trilogy (PS4/Xbox One/pc/Switch)

The Riftbreaker (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

Back 4 Blood (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

NHL 22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppuutan (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc)

Week van 22 oktober

Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask (Switch)

House of Ashes (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch)

My Friend Peppa Pig (PS4/Xbox One/Switch/pc)

Week van 29 oktober

NASCAR 21: Ignition (PS4/Xbox One/pc)

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/Switch/pc)

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (PS4/Switch/pc)

Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water (Switch)

Jumanji: The Video Game (PS5)

Mario Party Superstars (Switch)

Dollhouse (Switch)

Shadow Corridor (Switch)

Solar Ash (PS4/PS5/pc)

Age of Empires IV (pc)

Riders Republic (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S/pc/Stadia/Luna)

