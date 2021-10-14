

Er is weeral een nieuwe sale van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en ditmaal beslaat het ruim 200 games voor de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5. De korting kan oplopen tot maar liefst 70% en er zitten grote titels tussen. Met andere woorden: het is de moeite waard om een kijkje te nemen.

Hieronder hebben we een greep uit het aanbod van alle aanbiedingen in deze nieuwe PlayStation Store sale, maar voor het volledige overzicht kan je hier terecht. Wellicht zit die ene game die je nog wilde hebben er mooi tussen!

F1 2021: Deluxe Edition – Van €84,99 voor €54,39

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition – Van €69,99 voor €46,89

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Van €69,99 voor €44,79

Red Dead Online – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition – Van €19,99 voor €13,99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe-bundel – Van €54,99 voor €32,99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Van €44,99 voor €26,99

Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €31,99

Watch Dogs Legion – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €44,99

Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition – Van €54,99 voor €10,99

Planet Coaster: Premium Edition – Van €79,99 voor €43,99

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Gold Edition – Van €99,99 voor €29,99

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Ultimate Edition – Van €114,99 voor €34,49

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil – Van €39,99 voor €29,99

Catherine: Full Body Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €22,49

GamebundelNecromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition – Van €79,99 voor €7,99

WRC Collection – Van €69,99 voor €6,99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Upgrade – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition-bundel – Van €99,99 voor €39,99

Castlevania Anniversary Collection – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Shenmue I & II – Van €34,99 voor €10,49

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €29,69

Crash Bandicoot-bundel – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

Darksiders Warmastered Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

The Disney Afternoon Collection – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition – Van €69,99 voor €13,99

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition – Van €94,99 voor €14,24

Heb je PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Via onze partner KaartDirect.nl kun je hier op een gemakkelijke en snelle wijze je PSN-tegoed aanvullen.