Okami wordt vandaag de dag aanschouwd als een ware klassieker, al was de game bij release geen groot succes. Maker Hideki Kamiya ontwikkelde de game indertijd bij Clover Studio, maar door strubbelingen met Capcom verliet hij de studio om uiteindelijk PlatinumGames op te richten. Sindsdien hintte hij al eens eerder naar het bestaan van Okami 2, ook al zouden er ook heel wat problemen zijn om die game van de grond te krijgen. Kamiya zei nu in een recent interview nog eens dat hij het idee van een sequel nog niet heeft opgegeven.

“When I was making Okami, I would have never thought that I would leave Capcom and work somewhere else. Okami had been built on various ideas, and I figured that regarding things that didn’t make it in, since I would probably have a chance to work on it again, I could foreshadow and expand on some things, addressing them in a sequel and answering player’s questions while hinting at how the story ends.

When building a new IP, you get a lot of ideas mid-development that you want to implement. However, in the later part of development, some of these ideas cannot be implemented anymore for system or schedule reasons. You start saying: “Let’s put what we couldn’t do this time in the sequel.”

[…] I started seeing people ask about these plot points that we left hanging, asking for a sequel. The more I see those, the more I feel this is work that I’ve left unfinished. There’s always this part of me that thinks that I need to take care of this at some point. I want to do it someday.”