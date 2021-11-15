Microsoft zet al langer in op een zeer goede backwards compatibility en dat blijkt nog maar eens uit een toevoeging van maar liefst 70 ‘nieuwe’ titels. De bibliotheek van backwards compatible games op de Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S is vandaag met dit aantal titels uitgebreid.
Veel games profiteren van een verbeterde resolutie en HDR, tevens hebben 11 games een fps boost gekregen. Dit geldt dan voor de vandaag toegevoegde titels, daarnaast hebben nog 26 reeds beschikbare titels eveneens een fps boost ontvangen. Hieronder vallen Fallout 76 en Fallout 4.
Onder de 70 beschikbare games vallen zowel originele Xbox games als games voor de Xbox 360. Denk zoal aan de Max Payne serie, de F.E.A.R. franchise, de SKATE games, Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II, Star Wars: Starfighter, de Otogi franchise en nog veel meer.
Als je de games bezit op disc of digitaal, dan kan je de games zonder problemen spelen. Bezit je een bepaalde titel niet? Dan kan je die aanschaffen in de Microsoft Store.
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
- F.E.A.R. 3
- F.E.A.R. Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- NIER
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords