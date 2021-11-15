

Microsoft zet al langer in op een zeer goede backwards compatibility en dat blijkt nog maar eens uit een toevoeging van maar liefst 70 ‘nieuwe’ titels. De bibliotheek van backwards compatible games op de Xbox One en Xbox Series X|S is vandaag met dit aantal titels uitgebreid.

Veel games profiteren van een verbeterde resolutie en HDR, tevens hebben 11 games een fps boost gekregen. Dit geldt dan voor de vandaag toegevoegde titels, daarnaast hebben nog 26 reeds beschikbare titels eveneens een fps boost ontvangen. Hieronder vallen Fallout 76 en Fallout 4.

Onder de 70 beschikbare games vallen zowel originele Xbox games als games voor de Xbox 360. Denk zoal aan de Max Payne serie, de F.E.A.R. franchise, de SKATE games, Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II, Star Wars: Starfighter, de Otogi franchise en nog veel meer.

Als je de games bezit op disc of digitaal, dan kan je de games zonder problemen spelen. Bezit je een bepaalde titel niet? Dan kan je die aanschaffen in de Microsoft Store.