2017 was een triest jaar voor ontwikkelaar PlatinumGames. De langverwachte RPG Scalebound, die in 2014 met veel toeters en bellen als Xbox exclusieve titel werd aangekondigd, werd plots geannuleerd. Kennelijk verliep het proces niet zo vlot achter de schermen, wat er uiteindelijk toe leidde dat het project niet langer kon waargemaakt worden. Maker Hideki Kamiya sprak in een recent interview over de reden waarom het fout liep.

De reden is eigenlijk simpel: het team achter de game was simpelweg niet ervaren genoeg om een game zoals Scalebound van de grond te krijgen. Er moesten veel obstakels overwonnen worden en dat is uiteindelijk niet gelukt. Lees hier wat hij zoal te zeggen heeft en bekijk het volledige interview eronder.

“Scalebound was a project we had teamed up on with Microsoft. They expected good things from us, and we needed to live up to those expectations with the project. Teaming up with Microsoft meant releasing the game on the latest Xbox console. I once again had the desire to make a high-end game. I wanted to go back to something photorealistic.

While it was a personal wish of mine, I thought it was also a necessary mission for PlatinumGames to improve our graphical ability and get to the next step of modern game creation. So we first decided to go with a universe like that.

However, it was a big challenge for PlatinumGames. We were working in an environment we weren’t used to. We were developing on the Unreal engine, we also lacked the necessary know-how to build a game based on online features. The hurdles we had to overcome were very big.

We weren’t experienced enough and couldn’t get over that wall, leading to what happened in the end. I’m sorry to the players who looked forward to it, and moreover I’m sorry to Microsoft who had placed their trust in us as a business partner. I want to apologize both as a creator and as a member of PlatinumGames.”