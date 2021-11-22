

Het is geen geheim dat Hideo Kojima een voorliefde heeft voor films. Zo deelt hij regelmatig op Twitter welke films hij heeft gekeken of gaat kijken. Daarnaast werkt de Japanner geregeld samen met grote Hollywood sterren. Zo deed hij dat bijvoorbeeld met Metal Gear Solid en Death Stranding. Dat hij nu ook zijn bedrijf in dat segment heeft uitgebreid mag geen verrassing zijn.

Kojima Productions is een nieuwe divisie in Los Angeles gestart, waar ze zich bezig zullen houden met een verbreding van de games naar andere media, waaronder muziek, televisie en film. Deze divisie zal geleid worden door Riley Russell, die bijna 30 jaar bij Sony Interactive Entertainment heeft gewerkt, onder andere als vice president van zakenrelaties.

Hieronder wat Russell te zeggen had:

“The new division will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music and film, as well as the more familiar games industry. The team has as its charter, the goal of expanding the reach and awareness of the properties now under development at Kojima Productions, and to make them even more a part of our popular culture.

Although we are a global organization, the new business development team will be centred in Los Angeles, CA. We are truly excited and looking forward to working with the very best entertainment talent we can, across all of the entertainment industries.”