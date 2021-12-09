Het Nederlandse Guerrilla Games werkt op dit moment heel hard aan het aankomende Horizon: Forbidden West, maar dat betekent niet dat de studio uit Amsterdam zijn voorgaande titels uit het oog verliest. De pc-versie van Horizon: Zero Dawn was in het begin niet moeders mooiste, maar na een reeks updates zijn de grootste problemen inmiddels verholpen.

De dames en heren uit Amsterdam zagen echter hun kans schoon om de game van nóg een update te voorzien en het is ditmaal een best ingrijpende patch. Update 1.11 brengt namelijk niet alleen een aantal performance verbeteringen met zich mee, maar introduceert ook ondersteuning voor NVIDIA’s DLSS en AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution technologie. Laatstgenoemde zal de FidelityFX CAS optie in de instellingen vervangen.

De volledige patch notes:

Graphical Improvements

Added Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology.

Added AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution, replacing FidelityFX CAS.

UI Changes

Adjusted settings screen to facilitate the addition of DLSS and FSR.

Render Scale option has been removed but same result can now be accomplished by adjusting setting Upscale Method to Simple and adjusting Upscale Quality.

Performance Improvements

Improvement to the shader management system. This will result in a few noticeable differences: There is no longer a shader pre-compilation step on startup. The game will always compile shaders during loading and in the background. Stutters during gameplay that used to occur due to background shader compilation have now been significantly reduced. Because shader compilation is still happening in the background you may notice the game having a higher CPU utilization while that is happening. Loading screens will wait for the required shaders to be fully compiled. This may cause loading screens to take somewhat longer on certain systems. On higher spec machines with faster CPUs the loading screens will typically be shorter, due to more efficient shader compilation that better leverages high-end CPUs.



Please ensure your game is up-to-date before heading back out into the wilds, and reach out to us if you’re still experiencing any issues. We appreciate all of your wonderful support and feedback; we wish you a fun-filled festive period!