

De Dakar Rally is de grootste rallyrace ter wereld die jaarlijks in de woestijn wordt georganiseerd en waaraan coureur met auto’s, quads, motoren en vrachtwagens deelnemen. Volgend jaar komt Saber Interactive met een eigen game rondom het evenement. De studio heeft Dakar Desert Rally aangekondigd.

Saber Interactive noemt Dakar Desert Rally het grootste off-road rally-avontuur dat ooit gemaakt is. In de game kun je met alle verschillende soorten voertuigen uit de Dakar Rally racen. De game moet zowel fans van racesims als casual racefans aanspreken. Dakar Desert Rally bevat ruim 30 etappes uit de officiële Dakar Rally van 2020 en 2021. De game beschikt over de licenties voor voertuigen, teams en coureurs.

De eerste trailer van Dakar Desert Rally check je hieronder. De game komt op een nog nader te bepalen datum in 2022 uit voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

About

Dakar Desert Rally is the biggest and most epic off-road rally racing adventure ever developed. Dakar Desert Rally captures the genuine speed and excitement of Amaury Sport Organisation’s largest rally race on the planet, featuring a wide variety of licensed vehicles from the world’s top makers, including motorcycles, cars, trucks, quads and SSVs. The game offers unique challenges for off-road simulation diehards and casual racing fans alike. Compete in fierce online multiplayer races or navigate the vast wilds in single-player offline.

Key Features