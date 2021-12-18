Eigenlijk had de Steam Deck console deze maand onder vele kerstbomen moeten liggen, maar Valve kondigde een tijdje geleden aan dat ze de eerste lading van hun ‘mobiele gaming pc’ zouden uitstellen naar februari 2022. Erg jammer, maar normaal gezien zal deze releasemaand wél gehaald worden en we hoeven niet te vrezen voor nog meer uitstel.

Dit werd bevestigd door Greg Coomer van Valve in een interview met PC Gamer.

“We do feel like we’re on track for that. We’re still bummed that we had to move from end of this year to beginning of next. But yeah, all the signs are pointing to us being able to ship in February.”

Die launch zal bovendien geen kleintje worden, want Coomer beweert dat er heel wat Steam Decks verscheept zullen worden, zowel in 2022 als in de jaren die daarop volgen.

“It’s a real product launch, so many thousands of people right away are going to receive Decks as soon as we’re able to ship them. But even talking about thousands would be quite low compared to the volumes we’re shooting for in the first few months.

We’re going to have a launch that looks like a significant number of users right out of the gate, and then build that over time, rather than having the biggest splash on day one and then generally declining after that. If you extend the timeline out through 2022 and all the way to 2023, we expect to be building on our numbers constantly throughout that whole time, to the point where there’s many millions of customers if things go the way we think they will, who are using Steam Deck by the end of that year or so, through 2023.”