

Halo Infinite heeft een nieuwe update voor de multiplayer ontvangen en met een omvang van 1.1GB is het niet al te groot. Deze update is erg prettig voor als je geregeld moeite had om volle matches te vinden in de multiplayer. Dit zou na het updaten een stuk sneller en meer consistent moeten gaan.

Verder zorgt de update ervoor dat Scorpion Tanks en Wraiths meer frequent spanwen op BTB maps. Dit moet het gevoel van een grote oorlog meer aanwakkeren. Dat en andere aanpassingen/verbeteringen zijn nu toegepast in de game en hieronder hebben we de changelog met details voor je.