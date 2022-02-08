

Via het PlayStation Blog heeft Sony PlayStation aangekondigd dat er een nieuwe PlayStation 5 (en PS4) firmware update aan zit te komen. Deze update zal voordat deze wereldwijd uitgerold wordt eerst in beta gaan en die zal vanaf morgen in een select aantal landen beschikbaar zijn.

Helaas zitten Nederland of België hier niet bij, aangezien de beta enkel beschikbaar is voor inwoners van de Verenigde Staten, Canada, Japan, Verenigd Koninkrijk, Duitsland en Frankrijk. We zullen het dus met de details moeten doen, waarvan Sony een overzicht heeft vrijgegeven.

De onderstaande punten gaan getest worden in de beta en of al deze features/aanpassingen het ook daadwerkelijk tot de versie schoppen die straks uitgerold zal worden, is afwachten. Het resultaat van deze aanpassingen wordt immers in de beta getest. Het onderstaande is dus onder voorbehoud.

New Party Chat Options



In response to community feedback, we’ve made some updates to the Parties system:

Open and Closed Parties (PS5 and PS4 betas)

When you start a party, you can now select either an open party or a closed party:

1) An open party lets your friends see and join the party without an invite. Friends of party members can also join.

2) A closed party is only for players you invite.

Note: in Game Base on PS5 and Party on PS4, if you select [Open Party] when starting a party, only players using the beta version of the PS5 or PS4 system software will be able to join. To start a party that players who aren’t using the beta version can also join, select [Closed Party].

Voice chat reporting feature update (PS5 beta)

If you want to report something that someone in a party said, there are now visual indicators for you to identify who was speaking. This will help PlayStation Safety take appropriate action based on your report. You can learn more about this feature here.

Share Play update (PS5 beta)

Start Share Play directly from the voice chat card. You no longer need to start Share Screen first to use Share Play.

Voice chat volume (PS4 beta)

You can now individually adjust the voice chat volume of each player in a party on PS4, just like on PS5.

PS5 Game Base Enhancements

Voice chats are now called parties. For easier access, we’ve divided the Game Base menu into three tabs: Friends, Parties and Messages.

From the Game Base control menu and cards, you can now:

1) View all your friends under the [Friends] tab in the control menu, or access the player search feature and friend requests through links on this tab.

2) Add a player to a group or create a new group directly from Game Base in the Control Center. You can also send text messages, quick messages, images, video clips, and view a group’s shared media from this card.

When someone in a party is sharing their screen, you’ll now see the (on air) icon.

We’ve made it easier to decline friend requests by adding a [Decline] button to your friend request list.

New PS5 UI Features

Filter by genre – We’ve added an option to filter your game collection by genre, letting you quickly find specific types of game experiences.

– We’ve added an option to filter your game collection by genre, letting you quickly find specific types of game experiences. Keep in Home – You can now keep the games or apps you choose on your home screen by selecting “Keep in Home” with the (options) button. And you can keep a maximum of five games and apps on each home screen with this feature.

Increased apps on the home screen

You can now have a total of 14 games and apps appear on your home screen.

Trophies UI update

We’ve updated the visual design of trophy cards and the trophy list. You can also see suggestions for which trophies to earn on the trophy tracker and access it from the Control Center whenever you’re playing a game.

Start Share Screen from the Create menu

From the Create menu, you can now start a Share Screen and stream your gameplay to an open party.

New Accessibility Features

More Screen Reader languages

Screen Reader, which reads aloud on-screen text and provides spoken guidance for operating the console, is now supported in six additional languages: Russian, Arabic, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, and Korean.

This expands Screen Reader support to 15 languages, including the current ones (United States English, United Kingdom English, Japanese, Italian, German, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, French and Canadian French).

Mono audio for headphones

You can now enable mono audio for headphones so the same audio is played from both the left and right headphones, instead of a stereo or 3D audio sound mix. This feature provides an added option to enhance the PS5 audio experience, particularly for players with unilateral hearing loss.

Check marks for enabled settings

You can now show a check mark on enabled settings so you can easily see that they’re turned on.

Voice Command (Preview): U.S. and U.K. limited release