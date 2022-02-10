Afgelopen jaar verscheen in september Crusader Kings III voor de pc, maar een consoleversie bleef uit. Wie van strategie houdt kan zich goed vermaken met deze game en binnenkort zal Crusader Kings III eindelijk ook voor de PS5 en Xbox Series X|S verschijnen. Console spelers moeten dus nog eventjes wachten terwijl pc-spelers met nieuwe content aan de slag kunnen.
De Royal Court uitbreiding is nu beschikbaar en draagt een prijskaartje van €29,99. Voor dit geld krijg je de optie om jouw eigen hof te maken en daar komt natuurlijk het een en ander bij kijken. Alleen de koningen met aanzienbare macht beschikken over een schitterende troonzaal en daar moet je dus voor gaan vechten.
Hieronder kan je de trailer van de Royal Court uitbreiding bekijken evenals een paar key features. Crusader Kings III zal op 29 maart voor de PS5 en Xbox Series X|S verschijnen.
- Royal Throne Room: A visual representation of your royal court will reflect all the accumulated majesty and prestige of your dynasty. Only kings and emperors have royal courts, so climb the ladder of power to bask in your own majesty.
- Hold Court: Interact with vassals and courtiers as they come to you with their problems, seeking a royal judgment.
- Grandeur: Increase the quality of life at your court with fancier trappings and better food, all the better to impress your rivals and attract higher quality guests.
- Inspired People: Talented artists, craftspeople and thinkers can be commissioned to work on new projects, adding treasures and artifacts to your court. The higher the grandeur of your court, the better the quality of creator you will attract.
- Court Artifacts: Put your arts and crafts on display, and pass these items of great renown down the family line. All artifacts can be stolen in war, building a legacy of ownership and personal claims down the centuries.
- Hybrid Cultures: Make the most of a multicultural realm, developing a new way of life that is specifically adapted to your varied population and geography.
- Cultural Divergence: Split from your traditional culture, adapting it into something new that better fits your situation or aspirations.