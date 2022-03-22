Nintendo heeft een nieuwe update voor de Nintendo Switch uitgebracht en die voegt een zeer veel gevraagde feature aan de console toe. Het is nu namelijk mogelijk om groepen aan te maken, waardoor gebruikers gemakkelijker de content in hun bibliotheek kunnen managen.
De update die deze feature toevoegt is versie 14.0.0 en na het updaten kan de functie gebruikt worden als er meer dan 12 titels op de console opgeslagen zijn. In totaal kunnen er maximaal 100 groepen aangemaakt worden met maximaal 200 titels per groep. De software is te verdelen over meerdere groepen indien gewenst.
Hieronder de officiële patch notes van deze nieuwe update voor de Nintendo Switch.
Ver. 14.0.0 (Released March 21, 2022)
“Groups” feature was added to the All Software menu.
- You can now create groups of software to help organize your software titles.
- Making groups for different game genres, developers, or whatever you’d like to organize by may make it easier to find the application you want.
- Up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group.
- The button to proceed to the “All Software” screen is displayed only when there are 13 or more software title icons on the system.
- For more information, see How to Create Groups of Software.
Bluetooth® Audio volume behavior was changed.
- You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices using either the Nintendo Switch™ console or through volume control buttons on the Bluetooth audio device.
- The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to work.
- The volume displayed on the console will reflect the Bluetooth audio volume when using the device’s control buttons.
- The maximum volume output for some Bluetooth audio devices has been increased.
- When first connecting a device, volume will be reduced to avoid sudden loudness.
- For more information, see How to Pair and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices.
