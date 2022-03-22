

Nintendo heeft een nieuwe update voor de Nintendo Switch uitgebracht en die voegt een zeer veel gevraagde feature aan de console toe. Het is nu namelijk mogelijk om groepen aan te maken, waardoor gebruikers gemakkelijker de content in hun bibliotheek kunnen managen.

De update die deze feature toevoegt is versie 14.0.0 en na het updaten kan de functie gebruikt worden als er meer dan 12 titels op de console opgeslagen zijn. In totaal kunnen er maximaal 100 groepen aangemaakt worden met maximaal 200 titels per groep. De software is te verdelen over meerdere groepen indien gewenst.

Hieronder de officiële patch notes van deze nieuwe update voor de Nintendo Switch.