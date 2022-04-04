Ontwikkelaar Heart Machine keert na hun uitstapje met Solar Ash, weer terug naar de wereld van Hyper Light. Echter wordt het vervolg geen 2D game zoals het origineel, maar een driedimensionale ervaring. Hiervoor wordt er samengewerkt met Gearbox Publishing. De game moet in de lente van 2023 op Steam Early Access lanceren. Naast een video, vind je hieronder ook een beknopt overzicht van de belangrijkste features.

About Hyper Light Break

Enter the Overgrowth, a new land in the world of Hyper Light. Play alone or with friends to explore massive biomes, defeat brutal monsters, create new builds, survive the mysterious Crowns and overthrow the almighty Abyss King in this action roguelite adventure from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter.

Key Features

A Brand-New 3D World to Explore

A world in disarray, with mysteries to solve, vicious enemies to fight, and fully 3D environments to explore.

A vast, ever-changing world awaits with massive, open biomes and deep labyrinths.

Use your wall-dashing, hoverboard, glider and more for incredible freedom across landscapes.

Lead the Breakers

Play single player or lead your team of Breakers through the Overgrowth in online cooperative play.

Face hordes of enemies and gigantic bosses in frenetic third-person combat.

Explore, Collect, and Destroy

Discover and unlock a wide arsenal of weapons and items to create the perfect build for every run.

Learn more about the Overgrowth and the deep storylines hidden within with each death and subsequent attempt.

Help the Settlement

Help a settlement flourish, bringing with it colorful characters and permanent upgrades.

Visit the settlers between each run and discover their stories.