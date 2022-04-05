Elden Ring is nu al één van de hoogvliegers van 2022 en ontwikkelaar FromSoftware werkt af en toe nog wat zaken bij om de balans intact te houden of om nieuwe dingen toe te voegen. Eén van de laatste patches – 1.03 – zorgde er echter voor dat één van de grootste bazen van de game opeens wel erg zwak was. De Japanse studio heeft nu met patch 1.03.3 deze veranderingen teruggedraaid. Let op: hierna volgen spoilers voor Elden Ring.

De baas in kwestie is Starscourge Radahn, die pre-patch 1.03 menig speler het leven zuur maakte. Sinds die patch was het gevecht ineens een stuk makkelijker, wat volgens veel spelers een afbreuk is aan de ervaring van de game. Volgens FromSoftware was de versoepeling van de baas in update 1.03 het gevolg van een bug en hadden ze nooit de intentie om Radahn zwakker te maken, wat ze dus met 1.03.3 gerectificeerd hebben. De patch is inmiddels op alle platforms live.

Je kunt hieronder de patchnotes van 1.03 tot en met 1.03.3 teruglezen, let ook hier op voor eventuele spoilers!