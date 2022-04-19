

FromSoftware en Bandai Namco hebben vanmiddag een nieuwe update voor Elden Ring uitgerold en het betreft hier versie 1.04. Met iets meer dan 1GB is de update qua omvang niet al te groot, de patch notes daarentegen vormen samen een forse lijst.

Hieronder zoals gebruikelijk alle details op een rijtje, waarbij er de nodige aanpassingen worden aangebracht met betrekking tot de balans. Tevens komen de vele wapens aan bod en dit alles volgt op basis van speler feedback en wat de ontwikkelaar zelf heeft geconstateerd.

Check het overzicht voor alle informatie en als je meer over de game wilt weten, kan je hier terecht.

Major Changes Included in the Latest Update

Additional Elements Added

Added an option to turn camera auto rotate function ON/OFF

Added some event phases for the NPC “Patches”

Balance adjustments

Increased Colossal Swords/Colossal weapons attack speed and lowered their recovery time. Jump attack not included.

Increased the two-handed attack damage of Colossal Swords/Colossal Weapons. Jump attack not included.

Increased physical block rate and guard boost of the Colossal Sword, Colossal Weapons, Great Sword, Great Hammer, Great Axe, Great Spear, and Halberd weapon classes.

Increased the damage of Grafted Blade Greatsword.

Increased the damage of Devourer’s Scepter.

Decreased the scaling of status effect build-up from spells and incantations of Albinauric Staff and Dragon Communion Seal.

Decreased the effect of Greatshield Talisman for weapons with high block rate.

Shortened the length of the madness afflicted animation.

Lowered the speed of madness buildup recovery.

Slightly increased FP and Stamina growth rate at lower levels*

*Players will need to perform any of the following actions for the changes to be reflected. This is required only once. New characters created after this update will not require this action.

Level up

Activate Godrick’s Great Rune

Re-equipping any equipment (armor, talisman) which grants bonus stat to either Strength, Dexterity, Vigor, Endurance, Intelligence, Faith or Arcane

・Other enemy and weapon balance changes

Sorcery/Incantation

Upward adjustments

Crystal Barrage – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time

Gavel of Haima – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting

Shatter Earth – Increased cast speed and decrease recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting

Rock Blaster – Decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting

Thop’s Barrier – Increased area of effect and slightly increase effect duration

Rennala’s Full Moon – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ranni’s Dark Moon – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Carian Greatsword – Increased cast speed at lower dexterity

Magma Shot – Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed

Roiling Magma – Increased cast speed and decreased time until magma explodes

Gelmir’s Fury – Slightly decreased the random nature of projectile’s range and increased the damage of lava pool. Increased the hitbox

Rykard’s Rancor – Decreased FP cost

Oracle Bubbles – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Great Oracular Bubble – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Briars of Sin – Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy

Briars of Punishment – Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy

Explosive Ghostflame – Decreased FP cost and recovery time

Tibia’s Summon – Increased damage and cast speed

Aspects of the Crucible: Tail – Decreased FP and Stamina cost

Aspects of the Crucible: Horns – Decreased FP and Stamina cost, Increase cast speed. Increased the distance traveled when not charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged

Elden Stars – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time

Black Blade – Decreased Stamina consumption and decreased recovery time

Discus of Light – Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed

Triple Rings of Light – Increased damage

Radagon’s Rings of Light – Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed. Decreased recovery time.

Lightning Strike – Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Honed Bolt – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Spear – Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike – Decreased recovery time

Lansseax’s Glaive – Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy’ attacks while casting.

Fortissax’s Lightning Spear – Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to withstand enemy attack while casting more easily.

Frozen Lightning Spear – Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attack while casting.

Death Lightning – Decreased FP cost, Increased the duration of death-accumulating smoke

O, Flame! – Increased damage

Giantsflame Take Thee – Decreased Stamina Cost

Flame of the Fell God – Decreased FP cost and increased damage

Whirl, O Flame! – Increased damage, decreased recovery time

Burn, O Flame! – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Black Flame – Increase damage and the spell can break enemy’s guard more easily.

Scouring Black Flame – Decreased FP cost and recovery time. Increased attack range and area of effect.

Black Flame Ritual – Reduced FP cost and increased damage.

Gurranq’s Beast Claw – Increased damage and decreased recovery time.

Bloodflame Talons – Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time.

Bloodboon – Increased damage. Increased cast speed and decreased effect start-up time, decreased recovery time.

Pest Threads – Decreased Stamina cost.

Scarlet Aeonia – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.

Unendurable Frenzy – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Decreased the random nature of projectile’s range and increased Madness buildup on enemies.

Inescapable Frenzy – Increased cast speed.

Placidusax’s Ruin – Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time.

Dragonclaw – Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Dragonmaw – Decreased FP, stamina cost, recovery time and increased cast speed and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Greyoll’s Roar – Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time.

Upward and downward adjustments

Adula’s Moonblade – Decreased the power of single cast and improved performance so that the blades and frost hit more consistently and continuously. Increased cast speed at lower dexterity.

Flame, Fall Upon Them – Decreased the damage of single cast and improved the performance so that it hits the enemy multiple times. Decreased FP cost.

Howl of Shabriri – Decreased the madness buildup on the enemy. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Downward adjustments

Swarm of Flies – Decreased blood loss buildup on enemy.

The Flame of Frenzy – Decreased madness buildup on enemy.

Frenzied Burst – Decreased madness buildup on enemy.

Weapon Skill

Upward adjustments

Lion’s Claw – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Kick – Increased cast speed.

Hoarah Loux’s Earthshaker – Increased cast speed. Increased cast speed on follow up input, decreased recovery time.

Troll’s Roar – Decreased Stamina Cost. Increased cast speed on follow up input, increased distance traveled.

Giant Hunt – Decreased recovery time.

Storm Assault – Decreased recovery time.

Carian Greatsword – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Carian Grandeur – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charge and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Gravitas – Increased cast speed.

Flaming Strike – Increased the travel distance of a stepping cleave in a strong attack.

Black Flame Tornado – Added hitbox to weapon when spinning, and added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Lightning Slash – Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.

Sacred Blade – Increased cast speed.

Sacred Ring of Light – Increased cast speed.

Poisonous Mist – Increased cast speed.

Poison Moth Flight – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ice Spear – Added a hitbox to the weapon’s spinning animation.

Chilling Mist – Increased cast speed.

Assassin’s Gambit – Increased cast speed.

Shield Bash – Increased cast speed.

Shield Crash – Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed.

Blade of Gold – Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Blade of Death – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Golden Tempering – Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Increased effect duration.

Last Rites – Increased cast speed.

Mists of Slumber – Increased cast speed.

Eochaid’s Dancing Blade – Increased travel distance, added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Unblockable Blade – Increased cast speed with the weapon Coded Sword.

Alabaster Lords’ Pull – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Establish Order – Decreased recovery time and increased cast speed on follow up input. Increased damage. Made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Moonlight Greatsword – Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the frost buildup effect during the skill duration.

Wave of Gold – Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Wolf’s Assault – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

The Queen’s Black Flame – Increased cast speed. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Dynast’s Finesse – Decreased Stamina cost.

Flowing Form – Decreased Stamina cost.

Death Flare – Increased cast speed.

Onyx Lord’s Repulsion – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Magma Guillotine – Decreased Stamina cost, Increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time on follow up input.

Cursed-Blood Slice – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ice Lightning Sword – Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.

Rosus’ Summons – Decreased recovery time.

I Command Thee, Kneel! – Increased cast speed including follow up input. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Gold Breaker – Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Familial Rancor – Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Nebula – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time with the weapon Bastard’s Stars.

Regal Beastclaw – Increased cast speed.

Devourer of Worlds – Increased cast speed.

Regal Roar – Decreased recovery time.

Spearcall Ritual – Decreased recovery time.

Ancient Lightning Spear – Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Allows player to more easily withstand enemies’ attacks while casting.

Great-Serpent Hunt – Decreased recovery time and increased damage. Allows player to more easily withstand attacks from enemies.

Frenzyflame Thrust – Decreased FP cost, decreased recovery time. Decreased madness buildup on self.

Bloodboon Ritual – Increased cast speed.

Miquella’s Ring of Light – Increased cast speed.

Sea of Magma – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Flame Dance – Decreased Stamina cost, decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Storm Kick – Decreased Stamina cost.

Bear Witness! – Increased cast speed.

Upward and downward adjustments

・Thundercloud Form – Decreased damage when not charged. Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Bug Fixes