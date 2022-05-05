In april verscheen de grote Outlaws update voor No Man’s Sky en sindsdien houdt Hello Games de nieuwe content nauwkeurig in de gaten. Eventuele bugs en andere problemen worden gauw aangepakt en er zijn recent al twee kleine updates verschenen die wat problemen oplossen. Opnieuw is er een update vrijgegeven die weer wat problemen aanpakt in de nieuwe Outlaws content.
Update 3.89 is nu beschikbaar en deze verwijderd een aardige lijst aan issues en andere bugs. Vrijwel alle oplossingen richten zich op de nieuwe Outlaws content en met kleine stapjes wordt de speelervaring dus steeds aangenamer. Verder worden er nog wat specifieke problemen rondom de PS4, PS5 en Xbox One verholpen.
Hieronder kan je de patch notes van update 3.89 bekijken.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that could leave some players unable to construct the first map fragment as part of the Blighted expedition.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the Liberation milestone from unlocking when declining a freighter acquisition during the Blighted expedition.
- Fixed an issue where Gravitino Balls collected from Sentient Plants would not count towards the Coveted Suns milestone in the Blighted expedition.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a blocker during the Last Piece milestone in the Blighted expedition.
- Fixed an issue that could occur if players opened the Portal during the Blighted expedition but then did not enter it.
- Fixed an issue that showed an incorrect prompt on the final reward patch having already collected the expedition reward.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent progress in the Under a Rebel Star mission when flying to the rendezvous point.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent progress in the Under a Rebel Star mission after triggering an alarm at the crash site.
- Fixed an issue that could cause pilot recruitment to be blocked if the player had already recruited a similar looking NPC.
- Fixed a number of specific mission blockers that could occur when using the Neutron Cannon.
- Fixed an issue where the incorrect outcome was used for a specific Gek interaction.
- Improved the combat behaviours of higher-ranked squadron pilots.
- Fixed an issue that could occur if dismissing your squadron while they are already leaving.
- Fixed a number of issues that could cause Sentinel drones to spawn underground and become stuck.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Vulnerable Settlement alert to appear on the first planet visited after every warp.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from transferring items from their ship’s cargo inventory when buying a new starship.
- Fixed an issue that caused the in-game patch notes to display notes from the wrong version.
- Fixed an issue that could cause pirate names to appear as debug strings.
- Fixed an issue that caused some Solar ships to change appearance and colours.
- Fixed a number of visual issues with cloth rendering.
- Fixed an issue that caused Gek squadron pilots to appear overly tall.
- Fixed a texture streaming memory leak.
- Fixed a GPU crash on PlayStation 5.
- Fixed a crash related to Sentinel Hardframe navigation.
- Fixed a number of memory-related crashes for PlayStation 4 and Xbox 1.
- Fixed a crash related to the squadron management UI.
- Fixed a crash related to squadron recruitment.