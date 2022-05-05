In april verscheen de grote Outlaws update voor No Man’s Sky en sindsdien houdt Hello Games de nieuwe content nauwkeurig in de gaten. Eventuele bugs en andere problemen worden gauw aangepakt en er zijn recent al twee kleine updates verschenen die wat problemen oplossen. Opnieuw is er een update vrijgegeven die weer wat problemen aanpakt in de nieuwe Outlaws content.

Update 3.89 is nu beschikbaar en deze verwijderd een aardige lijst aan issues en andere bugs. Vrijwel alle oplossingen richten zich op de nieuwe Outlaws content en met kleine stapjes wordt de speelervaring dus steeds aangenamer. Verder worden er nog wat specifieke problemen rondom de PS4, PS5 en Xbox One verholpen.

Hieronder kan je de patch notes van update 3.89 bekijken.