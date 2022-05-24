De Poolse ontwikkelaar The Dust heeft zijn nieuwste game aangekondigd met een trailer. In de game, genaamd ‘I, the Inquisitor’, neem je de rol aan van een inquisiteur die zondaars moet straffen. Je zal dus moeilijke morele keuzes moeten maken en dit wordt afgewisseld met actievolle gameplay.
Dit verhaal gedreven avonturen spel is gebaseerd op de Inquisitor boekenreeks van Jacek Piekara. De game zal verschijnen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Een releasedatum is niet bekendgemaakt, maar mochten we meer te weten komen, dan mag je daaromtrent hier natuurlijk updates verwachten.
Bekijk zeker even de onderstaande trailer om een beeld van het spel te krijgen.
- Be the Ultimate Holy Judge and Jury – Your role as an Inquisitor is to maintain order and enforce the faith in God. But the world is full of sinners who have lost their way. Decide the fates of those you judge in multiple story-driven cases and missions. This is a world where morality and what is right have long strayed from each other. So, will you show mercy or undying belief in holy law?
- A Morally Tainted, Non-Linear Tale – This is a dark and gritty story centered around a religion preaching revenge and violence. Multiple branching story choices will test your morality. Choose your path and decide what kind of Inquisitor you will be – one of pity or one of retribution – and ultimately what mark you leave on this world.
- Enlightened Sleuthing – Mordimer has unique skills and abilities that allow him to solve the various crimes and mysteries that have befallen Konigstein. Track down and interrogate suspects. Discover the hidden truths of the city and its inhabitants. Piece together the evidence and make your final judgments.
- Delve into the Underworld – Unbeknownst to those around him, Mordimer has the ability to enter the mysterious Unworld. There he can discover the deeper secrets that suspects have tried to hide in their souls. But there is a grave risk to venture into this world as a dark force reigns supreme here and will do everything it can to destroy you for stepping foot into its realm.
- Persuasive Interrogations – The 1500s are still a cruel era of justice. As an Inquisitor, you have been given free reign to use whatever methods and tools deemed necessary to get suspects to reveal “the truth.” These optional interrogations date back to the times of the real Inquisition and it’s up to you to decide if and how much force to apply to those under your investigation.
- Let Your Sword Do the Talking – Sometimes a tongue just needs to be cut right out in order to loosen it. A full sword-based combat system means various cases will let or even require you to use brute force. Master your blade, find your openings, and use your enemy’s weak points against them.