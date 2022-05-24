De Poolse ontwikkelaar The Dust heeft zijn nieuwste game aangekondigd met een trailer. In de game, genaamd ‘I, the Inquisitor’, neem je de rol aan van een inquisiteur die zondaars moet straffen. Je zal dus moeilijke morele keuzes moeten maken en dit wordt afgewisseld met actievolle gameplay.

Dit verhaal gedreven avonturen spel is gebaseerd op de Inquisitor boekenreeks van Jacek Piekara. De game zal verschijnen voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Een releasedatum is niet bekendgemaakt, maar mochten we meer te weten komen, dan mag je daaromtrent hier natuurlijk updates verwachten.

Bekijk zeker even de onderstaande trailer om een beeld van het spel te krijgen.