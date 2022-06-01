The Division 2 heeft update 15.1 ontvangen en waar het vooral kleine fixes betreft voor seizoen 9, is er ook een verandering die een grote impact zal hebben op een aantal spelers. Ubisoft heeft namelijk een bug gevonden, waardoor spelers extra Expertise vooruitgang kregen in Proficiency ranks, die zijn verkregen met kill XP. Als gevolg hiervan zal Ubisoft Massive de levels van spelers terugzetten, evenals item upgrades.
Momenteel tellen Proficiency ranks die zijn verkregen met kill XP dubbel voor de Expertise levels. Als gevolg hiervan zijn er een aantal spelers die een te hoog level hebben. Dit zou in de toekomst de balans van het spel kunnen verstoren. Om dit tegen te gaan zal er een hercalculatie plaatsvinden na de uitrol van de update. Om spelers tegemoet te komen zullen ze SHD caches ontvangen.
Je kan de volledige lijst aan veranderingen van de nieuwe update hieronder bekijken:
GEAR & WEAPONS
- The “Bluescreen” and “Dread Edict” exotic weapons are now being displayed on the wall in the shooting range.
- Fixed an issue with the “Chill Out” mask missing Gila Guard branding.
- Fixed an issue with the “Dread Edict” Exotic SVD not stacking with the “Perfect Focus” armor talent.
- Players can no longer gain the “Disruptor Rounds” stacks by shooting wildlife and dead NPCs with the “Bluescreen” Exotic LMG.
- Fixed the pulse immunity: it is now protecting against headshots
- Fixed the issue with the headshots made with Heartbreaker set equipped giving the bonus armor even if the other player has 100% pulse resistance
- Fixed the issue with the named “Chill Out” mask not dropping from the Named Item Cache
COUNTDOWN
- Fixed an issue with players getting stuck on 100% loading screen after exiting Countdown Mode.
- Fixed an issue with the enemy NPC spawning in reactor after encounter was completed.
- Fixed an issue with the Hunters being shown as Black Tusk on the “Inspect” frame of the death screen.
EXPERTISE
- “Donate All Junk” button functionality is now fixed and should be giving the same number of materials regardless of the menu category.
- Upgrade grades are now displayed on SKILL and SIGNATURE WEAPONS in the inventory similar to Gear and Weapon items.
- The grade is also displayed in the Expertise Menu.
- Fixed an issue with the Upgrade animation not being displayed when upgrading a SKILL or SIGNATURE WEAPON in the Expertise Menu.
- Corrected the Expertise progression so that Proficiency ranks gained with kill XP will no longer count double towards expertise levels.
SEASON 9
Rewards:
- Placeholder names are no longer present for some cosmetic premium rewards on the rewards track screen for languages other than English.
Manhunt:
- Fixed an issue where only the session owner received the encryption key after completing Manhunt in a group.
- Players should no longer be missing the decryption key when resuming their personal progression after doing the decryption mission while in a group.
- The issue with the EMP drones in the “Hidden Alliance” Manhunt target missions having placeholder icons is now fixed.
- Fixed the issues when the investigation update does not appear on the HUD within the Manhunt investigation objectives after the Control Point completion.
- Fixed an issue with the server crashing when the player is entering a shared space while the VO from audio file is playing.
- Fixed an issue when the players do not receive a notification that the group leader cannot start a Takeover Bounty while the party members are in the mission area and the party leader is at least 100 meters away.
- Fixed an issue with the Prime Target mission objective not being updated if the players happen to stand close to the area leading to the mission’s next beat when all hostiles are eliminated.
- Fixed an issue where the Team leader would see “Activate Bounty” as an option when their teammate was in the mission area of the Takeover Bounty.
UI:
- Fixed an issue with the Assault Rifle “TKB-408” icon not being centered in the Inventory tab.
Other:
- Fixed an issue with the layer becoming invisible if they detonate the EMP sticky bomb while interacting with a ladder.
Best een grote blunder van Ubisoft. De rollback is dan weer een slap in the face voor spelers.