The Division 2 heeft update 15.1 ontvangen en waar het vooral kleine fixes betreft voor seizoen 9, is er ook een verandering die een grote impact zal hebben op een aantal spelers. Ubisoft heeft namelijk een bug gevonden, waardoor spelers extra Expertise vooruitgang kregen in Proficiency ranks, die zijn verkregen met kill XP. Als gevolg hiervan zal Ubisoft Massive de levels van spelers terugzetten, evenals item upgrades.

Momenteel tellen Proficiency ranks die zijn verkregen met kill XP dubbel voor de Expertise levels. Als gevolg hiervan zijn er een aantal spelers die een te hoog level hebben. Dit zou in de toekomst de balans van het spel kunnen verstoren. Om dit tegen te gaan zal er een hercalculatie plaatsvinden na de uitrol van de update. Om spelers tegemoet te komen zullen ze SHD caches ontvangen.

Je kan de volledige lijst aan veranderingen van de nieuwe update hieronder bekijken: