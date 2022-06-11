Uitgever Devolver Digital en ontwikkelaar Sam Eng hebben een wel erg unieke skategame aangekondigd: in Skate Story ga je op tocht met je vertrouwde skateboard… maar er is een twist!

Jij bent een demon die gemaakt is uit glas, waardoor je door een simpele val in honderden stukjes kan barsten. Erg pijnlijk, maar het is jammer genoeg jouw lot. De duivel geeft je echter de taak om naar de maan te skaten en die in te slikken… wat dat ook moge betekenen. Als je hierin slaagt, word je bevrijd van je tragische lot.

Skate Story heeft een unieke look en zit vol hypnotische muziek, waardoor de game een wat psychedelische sfeer krijgt. Lees meer hieronder en bekijk een trailer. Skate Story verschijnt in de loop van 2023 voor de pc.

About

You are a demon in the Underworld, made out of glass and pain. The Devil has given you a skateboard with a simple deal: Skate to the Moon and swallow it—and you shall be freed.

Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of The Emptylands as you take on a seemingly impossible quest. Learn to master your weight and motion to conquer the weeping concrete. Savor the ritualistic beauty as you set your feet to pop a perfect kickflip.

Skate fast to destroy vicious demons, help a forgetful frog, and save other tortured souls on your journey from fragile beginner to a hardened skater. Push through hell and discover The Devil’s greatest weakness: humility, perseverance, and a disgustingly sweet backside tailslide.

All you need is your skateboard.

Key Features