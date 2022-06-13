

Homeworld 3 is al een vrij lange tijd in ontwikkeling en stond gepland om in het laatste kwartaal van dit jaar te verschijnen, maar dat zal niet langer gebeuren. Ontwikkelaar Blackbird Interactive heeft namelijk aangekondigd dat ze de game naar de eerste helft van 2023 uitstellen.

De voornaamste reden voor het uitstel zit hem in het feit dat de ontwikkelaar een zo hoog mogelijke kwaliteit wil realiseren met de game. Om dat te bereiken, is het noodzakelijk meer tijd te nemen en dan is uitstel simpelweg de beste optie. Hieronder de volledige verklaring:

“Delivering Homeworld 3 at the highest quality is the top priority for Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive because we recognize the special place this series holds in the hearts of players. This passion from players fuels the work and the additional time will allow us to make good on our commitment to quality in a healthy and sustainable way for all those involved.

Blackbird Interactive is building the Homeworld game that players have always dreamed of and we are excited to share the deepest look yet at Homeworld 3 during Gamescom later this summer. We thank you all for your continued support.”