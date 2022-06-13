

Uitgever Devolver Digital en ontwikkelaar All Possible Futures hebben de schitterende platformer The Plucky Squire aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. De game zal in 2023 uitkomen en draait om een magisch avontuur van Jot, die samen met zijn vriendjes personages zijn in een kinderboek.

Zij worden echter op een dag uit het boek gegooid via een magisch portaal, omdat de slechterik doorkrijgt dat Jot en zijn vrienden het tegen hem zullen opnemen, en dat hij gaat verliezen. Het resultaat is een platformer die erg koddig en creatief oogt, waarvan je de eerste beelden hieronder kunt bekijken.

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends—storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book.

When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book—destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever.

Jot must face challenges, unlike anything he’s ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump’s dark forces and restore the book’s happy ending.

Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action-adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.