Capcom maakte heel wat fans van de Mega Man franchise blij met hun recente aankondiging: Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is in de maak en verschijnt volgend jaar voor de PS4, Nintendo Switch en pc.
Zoals de naam al impliceert, gaat het hier om een collectie van de Mega Man Battle Network games. Dit zijn tactische RPG spin-offs van de beroemde Mega Man franchise. In totaal zal je aan de slag kunnen gaan met maar liefst tien games, die allemaal wat hedendaagse updates en bonus content hebben gekregen. Heel wat om je mee te vermaken dus!
Lees hieronder een korte beschrijving van de collectie en bekijk de eerste trailer.
Incoming transmission: Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will upload all 10 Mega Man Battle Network titles, including graphics filters and additional bonus content. Available as part of two separate digital volumes, the full list of titles in the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection includes:
- Mega Man Battle Network
- Mega Man Battle Network 2
- Mega Man Battle Network 3 White
- Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue
- Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun
- Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon
- Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman
- Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel
- Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar
- Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar
Turn based–> NICE!