Atari was jarenlang een grote speler in de gamesindustrie en velen kennen ongetwijfeld de (eerste) game Pong wel, die in 1972 door Atari werd uitgebracht. Je zou het bedrijf kunnen zien als één van de pioniers in de industrie. Dit jaar bestaat Atari maar liefst 50 jaar en dat wordt gevierd met een grootse bundel aan games.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration bevat meer dan 90 games en zal voor de PlayStation, pc, Nintendo Switch en Xbox consoles verschijnen. Deze bundel staat gepland voor een release deze winter en het betreft hier natuurlijk klassiekers.

Deze games zijn waar nodig wel voorzien van grafische updates, zodat het wat moderner oogt en beter speelt. Daarnaast zijn er ook zes games uit het pakket bekendgemaakt, die hieronder duidelijk worden beschreven.

Swordquest: AirWorld – Yes, you read that right: After nearly 40 years of waiting, the team at Digital Eclipse has created the fourth and final entry in the legendary Swordquest series, inspired by the design concepts of original Swordquest creator Tod Frye. Who will be the first to solve its mysteries—and finally complete the quest?

Haunted Houses – The original “survival horror” game for the Atari 2600 gets a modern 3D voxel-based sequel, featuring more houses, more spooky situations, and more urns.

VCTR-SCTR – This mashup celebration of the vector era of gaming combines the gameplay from Asteroids, Tempest, and other vector-based arcade classics into a single, continuous challenge.

Neo Breakout – An amazing and addictive two-player competition that combines the best features of Breakout and Pong, with a modern graphic style.

Quadratank – The first new entry in the classic Tank series since 1978 combines features from the original games with four-player fun in team or free-for-all modes.

Yars’ Revenge Reimagined – Howard Scott Warshaw’s masterpiece for the Atari 2600 gets a whole new look—and you can swap between original and modern graphics at any time! Designed by Digital Eclipse studio head Mike Mika, who created the Game Boy Color version of Yars’ Revenge in 1999.