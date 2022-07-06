

Polyphony Digital heeft een nieuwe update voor Gran Turismo 7 uitgebracht. Het gaat hier om patch 1.18 die zo’n 374MB groot is, dus het downloaden en installeren mag niet al te lang duren. Deze update voegt in tegenstelling tot de vorige update geen nieuwe content toe.

Het is namelijk gericht op het fixen van aanwezige issues in de game. Ook was het mogelijk om meerdere tickets via het Cafe te verkrijgen, wat natuurlijk niet de bedoeling is, wat nu ook is aangepakt. Hieronder vind je alle patch notes op een rijtje.

1. Car Settings

– Fixed an issue wherein after changing to a specific gear ratio, the adjustable range and set value of the gear ratio would change each time the settings were opened.

2. Music Replay

– Fixed an issue wherein the game would crash if the Honda Sports VGT was the camera target in Music Replay.

3. GT Auto

– Fixed an issue wherein the colour of the brake calipers could not be changed if body paint was applied to a car equipped with the following tuning parts in the [Livery Editor]:

・ Racing Brake Kit (Slotted Discs)

・ Racing Brake Kit (Drilled Discs)

・ Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit

– Fixed an issue wherein the colour of the brake calipers would change when body paint was applied to the following cars in the [Livery Editor]:

・ Alpine Vision Gran Turismo

・ Aston Martin DP-100 Vision Gran Turismo

・ Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo

・ Mini Clubman Vision Gran Turismo

・ Porsche 917 LIVING LEGEND

・ Dodge SRT Tomahawk S Vision Gran Turismo

4. Save Data

– Fixed an issue wherein the save data would not load correctly from the server if playing on a console with no ‘Gran Turismo 7’ save data stored on it, or if multiple consoles were used.

5. Steering Controllers

– Fixed an issue wherein the steering angle would not reflect the player’s inputs on some cars when using the Logitech G923.

6. Café

– Fixed an issue wherein it was possible to receive multiple Tickets repeatedly from Extra Menus.

7. Circuit Experience

– Fixed an issue wherein the label above a car would not display correctly in a Circuit Experience replay.

8. Race

– Fixed an issue wherein the race would start with the Replay Camera when starting an offline race after spectating in a Lobby.

9. Others

– Various other issues have been addressed.