Eerder deze maand ontving No Man’s Sky zijn twintigste grote update die de naam ‘Endurance’ meekreeg. Net zoals bij elke grote update met nieuwe content, doken er echter vervelende bugs en foutjes op, maar die zouden nu verleden tijd moeten zijn. Hello Games postte namelijk een uitgebreid overzicht met nieuwe veranderingen die we krijgen dankzij versie 3.96 van de game.
Deze update focust zich puur op het verdelgen van bugs en voegt dus geen nieuwe content aan de game toe. De update is nu live, lees hieronder alle details na.
On PC:
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause NPCs to repeat ’16’ forever on your first visit to a Space Station.
And on consoles the following fixes from patch 3.95:
Bug fixes
- Items gathered by fleet expeditions can now be stored in any inventory, not just the main freighter inventory.
- Cargo collected from idle fleet frigates can now be stored in any inventory, not just the main freighter inventory.
- Player markers now display more detailed information if that player is aboard their freighter.
- Players are now given notification hints to explain how to summon or dismiss their freighter in multiplayer.
- The player’s current ship is now always marked while in the freighter hangar, even if very close by.
- Living frigates that are damaged can be fed from the fleet management screen to restore them to health.
- Fixed an issue that could leave players in space if they were aboard a freighter that was warping to another galaxy.
- Fixed an issue that caused the captain’s hologram on the Fleet Command Terminal to appear in the wrong place.
- Fixed an issue that could allow frigates to warp out while the player was viewing their purchase details.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Overseer’s terminal to be missing from their freighter room.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the Cycle Part option working properly after using the Swap Part function.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to activate energy shields while aboard a freighter.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent players from teleporting to their freighter after manually dismissing it.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Scientist NPC specialist to become lodged inside their terminal.
- Fixed a collision issue with technology room windows.
- Fixed a collision issue with the Overseer’s freighter room.
- Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect inputs to be registered while browsing the base parts list.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the ‘View Variants’ button from working correctly while browsing the base parts list.
- Fixed an issue that prevented starship automatic recharge from functioning.
- Fixed a number of collision issues with the Archaic Habitation Heater.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the freighter location from being correctly updated when teleporting to the freighter from another teleporter terminus.
- Fixed an issue that could cause freighters to load incorrectly and players to fall through the floor when loading a save made at a save point or beacon placed aboard a freighter.
- Fixed a number of issues that could stall mission progress when speaking to mission-critical NPCs or interactions, such as Nada on the Space Anomaly or Artemis’ simulation terminal.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the infestation Nexus missions from completing.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the freighter from being listed as a teleport destination when in visiting another galaxy.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Nada to repeat ’16’ forever.
- Fixed an issue that allowed living frigates to become damaged when they should not have been.
- Fixed a number of collision issues with freighter corridors and ladders.
- Fixed a number of visual glitches with industrial-themed rooms.
- Fixed a minor visual glitch with particle effects.
- Fixed an issue that caused a non-functional “Windowed Mode” option to appear in the menu on consoles.
- Fixed a visual glitch with asteroid creatures.
- Fixed a lighting issue with the freighter Exocraft terminal.
- Fixed a number of visual glitches that could occur when snapping differently-themed freighter parts side-by-side.
- Improved the appearance of the icon that displays when frigate fleets are deployed to assist in space combat.
- Fixed an issue that caused some large freighters not to fit correctly within the warp tunnel.
- The readability of the mission notification text has been improved while using the starship in first person.
- Fixed a number of visual glitches that could occur when snapping other technology-themed freighter rooms to a customiser room.
- Fixed a visual glitch that could occur when warping in the freighter.
- Fixed an issue that caused a small pink dot to appear on the building info popup.
- Fixed a crash related to Sentinel networking syncing.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when charging a piece of technology while using the Storage Container UI.
- Fixed a crash related to asteroids.
- Fixed a crash related to NPC navigation.
- Fixed a crash related to loading specialist NPC workers.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when interacting with a Fleet Command Terminal.
- Fixed a crash related to freighter networking.