Eerder deze maand ontving No Man’s Sky zijn twintigste grote update die de naam ‘Endurance’ meekreeg. Net zoals bij elke grote update met nieuwe content, doken er echter vervelende bugs en foutjes op, maar die zouden nu verleden tijd moeten zijn. Hello Games postte namelijk een uitgebreid overzicht met nieuwe veranderingen die we krijgen dankzij versie 3.96 van de game.

Deze update focust zich puur op het verdelgen van bugs en voegt dus geen nieuwe content aan de game toe. De update is nu live, lees hieronder alle details na.