Riders Republic is voorzien van een nieuwe patch, die beschikbaar is op elk platform waarvoor het spel is verschenen. Deze update pakt niet alleen wat problemen aan, het voegt ook extra content toe.

Een van de problemen waar Riders Republic vanaf de lancering last van had, waren vervelende crashes. Update 1.11 pakt deze wederom aan. Er zijn ook wat nieuwe features toegevoegd en één daarvan is online leaderboards. Een andere leuke toevoeging is dat er een geheel nieuwe massarace beschikbaar is: Desert Bloom.

Wat update 1.11 allemaal nog meer met zich meebrengt is als volgt: