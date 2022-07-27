Riders Republic is voorzien van een nieuwe patch, die beschikbaar is op elk platform waarvoor het spel is verschenen. Deze update pakt niet alleen wat problemen aan, het voegt ook extra content toe.
Een van de problemen waar Riders Republic vanaf de lancering last van had, waren vervelende crashes. Update 1.11 pakt deze wederom aan. Er zijn ook wat nieuwe features toegevoegd en één daarvan is online leaderboards. Een andere leuke toevoeging is dat er een geheel nieuwe massarace beschikbaar is: Desert Bloom.
Wat update 1.11 allemaal nog meer met zich meebrengt is als volgt:
Patch sizes
PC: 7.35 GB
Xbox One: 6.4 GB
Xbox Series X | S: 7.1 GB
PlayStation 4: 7.026 GB
PlayStation 5: 4.13 GB
New features
- The Leaderboards are here! You’ll notice they are in Beta, we’ll have more information on this tomorrow!
- New Mass Race Track: Desert Bloom
- Several seasonal elements
- New sponsor: TREK
- New skill: Buttering
Improvements
- More notifications for special events
- Change of the onboarding
- Added a panel in Mountain View and notifications for the Session Marker
Major issues
- Addressed several bugs causing some crashes
- Changed the collision impact on speed
- Corrected the possibility to start banking in Showdown, outside the banking area
- Corrected the banking number, to prevent some inaccuracies
- Fixed an issue on PC, where players were getting an error with the trial version
- Prevented some freeze caused by taking a screenshot in the photo mode while the Crossplay is disabled
- Corrected an animation issue when braking with the snowmobiles
- Fixed a camera issue with the stunts
Minor issues
- Corrected an issue with the sound engine of the Freestyle snowmobile when doing tricks
- Addressed some camera issues
- Prevented the smoke on the Squirrel Red helmet to disappear
- Made sure the kickers on the event Prada beyond the like are working as intended
- Gave the slopestyle bike La Bomba its original colour
- Fixed the pillow bike appearance in the menu
- Corrected the compass now displaying the correct multi-port icon
- Corrected some skins appearing differently when previewed
- Added the categories back to some items in the shop menu
- Fixed the interface in the customize menu
- Some luminous yellow lightings shouldn’t appear anymore
- Fixed the banking effect appearing on some player until the end of the mode
- Fixed the ragdoll with air sports
- Small tweaks when jumping with ski and snowboards
- Brought some wall collisions backs
Wat een leuke game blijft dit toch. Ik vind het geen game voor de volle mep, maar in de aanbieding, zeker een aanrader.
@Anoniem-8239: gekocht voor 25 laatst, indd erg vermakelijk! 🙂