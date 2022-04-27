

Ubisoft heeft de patch notes van Riders Republic update 1.09 gepubliceerd. En daarmee weten we nu precies wat we kunnen verwachten van de nieuwe update.

De update voegt onder andere ondersteuning voor het Showdown seizoen toe. Eén van de hoogtepunten van dit seizoen is de nieuwe Showdown modus, waarin spelers het in teams van zes tegen elkaar opnemen. Het doel is om zo veel mogelijk bliksemschichten te verzamelen. Daarnaast zul je ook je eigen clan kunnen beginnen.

Bekijk de volledige lijst aan toevoegingen en fixes hieronder: