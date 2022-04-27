Ubisoft heeft de patch notes van Riders Republic update 1.09 gepubliceerd. En daarmee weten we nu precies wat we kunnen verwachten van de nieuwe update.
De update voegt onder andere ondersteuning voor het Showdown seizoen toe. Eén van de hoogtepunten van dit seizoen is de nieuwe Showdown modus, waarin spelers het in teams van zes tegen elkaar opnemen. Het doel is om zo veel mogelijk bliksemschichten te verzamelen. Daarnaast zul je ook je eigen clan kunnen beginnen.
Bekijk de volledige lijst aan toevoegingen en fixes hieronder:
Riders Republic Update 1.09 Patch Notes
Content Updates
- Wheeling mode – where you can ride your front or back wheel with all bikes, excepted heavy ones.
- Showdown – An electrifying 6v6 face-off where teams collect as many lightning bolts as they can, using Toys to help the squad or obstruct opponents.
- Clans – A new social feature to find and interact with like-minded players in Riders Republic.
- Session Marker – You can now put a session marker anywhere in the world
As well as several elements for the Showdown season
IMPROVEMENTS
- Added a new icon in the show page for Exotics
- Added a half-pipe mechanic for bikes
- The option to hide the Cooperation link
- The Rocket Wingsuit collisions were deactivated for the Mass Races
- Some events of the Playlist can have forced gears
- A new background for the Showdown season
- New sponsors contracts
- Updated the sponsor page reward info
MAJOR FIXES
-
- Fixed a bug where the freestyle snowmobile trick points were adding up instantly
- Fix an issue where the careers were not unlocking with stat progression, keeping players out of associated events
- Corrected the progression tracker being stuck at certain star levels
- Addressing an invitation issue with Stadia players
</ul
OTHER FIXES
- Updated the checkpoints with the crossable plane zone
- The “Samuraider” shirt was clipping through the vest when riding bikes
- 80’s Downhill Legend bike got [censored] colours back
- Reattached the Cold Heat skin arms
- New thumbnail for the pink hat colour
- The neck and jacket for the outfit Grid metal can now be equipped at the same time
- Fixed an issue with the wingsuit appearance
- Fixing some audio with the emotes
- Rework of grind jump and behaviour fixes
- Fixed a bug where the experience gain was shown only to the first sport in the lift after completing Multi Sport events
- Correction of the reward flow in the challenges
- Fixing the notification for the last reward of the season progression
- The incorrect number shown for the Stunt and Landmarks is now fixed
- Correction of some issues with the Russian localization
- Fix an issue with players able to start Mass Races ahead
- Weekly multiplayer level rewards are now visible
- Fixed an issue where the game could crash while opening a photo that was deleted before
- Correction of a possible overlap between cinematic and the menu
- The strange outline glitch after rewinding is now fixed
- Correction of the next reward message in the season progression
- Correction of the duplicate rewards for Sponsor ranks
- Implementing an input lock when switching sponsors
- Fixing the possibility to clip through objects with the snowmobile
- Addressing a flickering of textures on Xbox Series X
Valt zwaar tegen deze modes