Microsoft heeft vanmiddag bekendgemaakt welke games er in de komende weken aan Xbox Game Pass toegevoegd zullen worden. Hieronder valt ook Immortals: Fenyx Rising, maar een grote verrassing is dat niet gezien het al lekte.
Buiten die game van Ubisoft worden er tussen nu en 1 september nog 7 andere games toegevoegd, zie de games in kwestie hieronder op een rijtje:
Vanaf vandaag
- Coffe Talk (Cloud, console & pc)
Vanaf 23 augustus
- Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, console & pc)
Vanaf 25 augustus
- Exapunks (Pc)
- Opus: Echo of Starsong (Console & pc)
Vanaf 30 augustus
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, console & Pc)
- Immortality (Cloud, console & pc)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Cloud, console & pc)
- Tinykin (Cloud, console & pc)
Als je Xbox Game Pass Ultimate abonnee bent, kun je nu nog eens 16 extra games via Xbox Cloud Gaming spelen op Android of pc, dit via de Xbox app voor de platformen. Een controller is niet per se een noodzaak. De games waar het om gaat zijn de onderstaande:
- Chorus
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Coffee Talk
- Skate
- Dragon Age 2
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Dragon Age Origins
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Floppy Knights
- TMNT Shredder’s Revenge
- Matchpoint
- Turbo Golf Racing
- MLB The Show 22
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- Two Point Campus
Vanaf 31 augustus zullen er ook een aantal games uit de dienst verdwijnen, het gaat om de volgende titels:
- Elite Dangerous (Cloud en console)
- Hades (Cloud, console en pc)
- Myst (Cloud, console en pc)
- NBA 2K22 (Cloud en console)
- Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, console en pc)
- Spiritfarer (Cloud, console en pc)
- Twelve Minutes (Cloud, console en pc)
- Two Point Hospital (Cloud, console en pc)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, console en pc)
- World War Z (Cloud, console en pc)
Xbox Game Pass abonnement nodig? Klik dan hier. Of voor België hier.
Commandos 3 is erg interessant 🙂
Harde plasser van deze line up.
Immortals: Fenyx Rising altijd al willen proberen, heel benieuwd.