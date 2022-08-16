

Microsoft heeft vanmiddag bekendgemaakt welke games er in de komende weken aan Xbox Game Pass toegevoegd zullen worden. Hieronder valt ook Immortals: Fenyx Rising, maar een grote verrassing is dat niet gezien het al lekte.

Buiten die game van Ubisoft worden er tussen nu en 1 september nog 7 andere games toegevoegd, zie de games in kwestie hieronder op een rijtje:

Vanaf vandaag

Coffe Talk (Cloud, console & pc)

Vanaf 23 augustus

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, console & pc)

Vanaf 25 augustus

Exapunks (Pc)

Opus: Echo of Starsong (Console & pc)

Vanaf 30 augustus

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, console & Pc)

Immortality (Cloud, console & pc)

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Cloud, console & pc)

Tinykin (Cloud, console & pc)



Als je Xbox Game Pass Ultimate abonnee bent, kun je nu nog eens 16 extra games via Xbox Cloud Gaming spelen op Android of pc, dit via de Xbox app voor de platformen. Een controller is niet per se een noodzaak. De games waar het om gaat zijn de onderstaande:

Chorus

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Coffee Talk

Skate

Dragon Age 2

Star Wars: Squadrons

Dragon Age Origins

Super Mega Baseball 3

Floppy Knights

TMNT Shredder’s Revenge

Matchpoint

Turbo Golf Racing

MLB The Show 22

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

My Friend Peppa Pig

Two Point Campus

Vanaf 31 augustus zullen er ook een aantal games uit de dienst verdwijnen, het gaat om de volgende titels:

Elite Dangerous (Cloud en console)

Hades (Cloud, console en pc)

Myst (Cloud, console en pc)

NBA 2K22 (Cloud en console)

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, console en pc)

Spiritfarer (Cloud, console en pc)

Twelve Minutes (Cloud, console en pc)

Two Point Hospital (Cloud, console en pc)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, console en pc)

World War Z (Cloud, console en pc)

