Goed nieuws voor de stripliefhebbers onder ons, want de iconische stripreeks Kuifje, oftewel ‘Tintin’, van de Belgische tekenaar Hergé krijgt volgend jaar een nieuwe game onder de naam ‘Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh’. Uitgever Microids en ontwikkelaar Pendulo Studios staan aan het roer en men wil fans van de strip een onvergetelijke ervaring geven. Althans, dat is wat Microids CEO Stephane Longeard ons wil doen geloven:

“Being able to work on an adaptation of the famous Belgian reporter’s adventure is a delight. We started working on the game a few years ago and we cannot wait to show more to our players worldwide. If I had one thing to add, I’d say that we’ll do everything in our power to pay tribute to Herge’s work and offer the fans the adaptation of their dreams.”

Samen met de aankondiging werd ook een eerste korte teaser gelost. Echte gameplay krijgen we nog niet te zien, maar we worden wel al helemaal ondergedompeld in Egyptische sferen. Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh verschijnt in de loop van 2023 voor PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch en pc. Lees hieronder meer en bekijk de eerste beelden.

Inspired by an iconic adventure from the comic book series The Adventures of Tintin created by Herge selling more than 275 million units worldwide, this new video game will sign the return of the famous reporter to the interactive medium thanks to a dynamic co-production by Moulinsart and Microids.

Tintin and his faithful dog Snowy will set sail for incredible adventures! After meeting with the Egyptologist Sophocles Sarcophagus during a Mediterranean cruise, the famous reporter decides to investigate the Pharaoh Kih-Oskh’s tomb. What terrible secret does the tomb hide? From Egypt to India and Arabia, Tintin and Snowy will follow a lead on narcotics trafficking all the way to the far east.

This new adventure game will immerse players into the captivating comic book’s universe and make them the heroes of an epic action adventure masterpiece. With an art direction faithful to Herge’s drawings, this game is lining up to be a jubilant adaptation!