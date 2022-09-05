Een paar maanden geleden kwam NASA ineens met een gratis educatieve Xbox-game aanzetten genaamd “To The Moon And Beyond”. Blijkbaar is dat goed bevallen, want nu komt er een nieuwe NASA-game uit met de titel “Space Science Investigations”.

In de game bekijk je video’s en los je puzzels op terwijl je lekker rondzweeft zonder zwaartekracht. De complete omschrijving lees je hieronder en daaronder tref je een gameplay video.

“Welcome to the International Space Station! It’s your job to make sure the resupply H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV) is successfully berthed to the International Space Station. But before you can do that you must prepare the ISS for the HTV’s arrival. Moving in zero-g will be different than what you are used to on Earth. Spend some time flying, flipping, and spinning around the station without gravity to assist you. But be careful, you might get sick! While completing tasks and floating around the International Space Station you will learn about and experience the effects of microgravity on the human body.”