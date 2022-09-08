

Een nieuwe week betekent haast bijna altijd een nieuwe sale in de PlayStation Store. Zo is deze week de indie sale online gegaan en waar die zich op richt hoeven we je niet te vertellen. Er zijn meer dan 1.000 games voor de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5 afgeprijsd, waarbij de korting kan oplopen tot 75%.

We hebben hieronder zoals gewoonlijk een greep uit het aanbod. Als je alle deals wilt checken, raden we je aan de PlayStation Store te bezoeken door hier te klikken.

The Forest – Van €16,99 voor €6,79

Crysis Remastered Trilogy – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Among Us – Van €3,99 voor €2,99

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

The Ascent PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €17,99

Hades – Van €24,99 voor €16,74

Planet Coaster: Console-editie – Van €44,99 voor €13,49

Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle – Van €6,99 voor €3,14

Endzone – A World Apart – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Undertale – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

Twelve Minutes – Van €24,99 voor €14,99

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships PS4 & PS5 – Van €49,99 voor €37,49

LEGO Builder’s Journey – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Orcs Must Die! 3 PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Layers of Fear VR – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Hentai vs. Evil PS4 & PS5 – Van €9,99 voor €3,99

Airborne Kingdom – Van €21,99 voor €15,39

Fantasy General II: Invasion – Van €32,99 voor €19,79

A Juggler’s Tale – Van €14,99 voor €11,24

Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Dawn of the Monsters PS4 & PS5 – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

Emily Wants to Play – Van €5,99 voor €2,99

