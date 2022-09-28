The Division 2’s 16.1 update is nu beschikbaar en Ubisoft Massive heeft een aantal fixes en veranderingen voor je klaarstaan, met als hoogtepunt de optie om je personage geheel te veranderen bij de Barber. Dit in plaats van alleen je haarstijl, baardstijl en tattoos.
De update brengt onder meer wat balancering voor de PvP-modus en maakt de Tidal Basin Legendary Stronghold baas iets makkelijker door de hoeveelheid HP te verminderen. Benieuwd naar alle veranderingen? Je kan ze hieronder lezen.
The Division 2 Update 16.1 Patch Notes
PVP
- As a temporary solution, we decided to significantly reduce Shrapnel Trap efficiency in PvP to dissuade players from using it.
STORE
- Fixed an issue where Premium Credits were spent instead of Textiles when buying from the in-game store.
- Fixed an issue where “Add” and “Remove” options would appear when attempting to buy items more expensive than the premium credits balance.
LEGENDARY STRONGHOLD
- Reduced the HP of the Tidal Basin Legendary Stronghold Boss weak points.
GEAR
- Fixed an issue where the Doctor Home Exotic rifle is not working in PvP.
- Fixed an issue where All High-End Assault Rifles had Rifle damage as a Core Attribute.
- Fixed an issue where the Closer and Uzina Getica Gear Brand Set chest pieces were missing an attribute roll.
- Fixed an issue where Dye slots weren’t functional on gear pieces from the Umbra Initiative Gear Set and Brazos de Arcabuz Brand Set.
EXPERTISE
- Fixed an issue where the Doctor Home Exotic rifle does not have a proficiency rank.
- Fixed an issue where Busy Little Bee had two icons in the Expertise Pistols category.
UI AND VISUAL
- Fixed an issue where the “Show the Signature Weapon” Option is reset to default every time the user changes server.
- Fixed an issue where the primary weapon skins rewards visuals would stretch outside of the Season 10 Reward Tracker.
- Fixed an issue where the active event text from the Season menu overlaps with Progression when hovering it in the pause menu.
- Fixed an issue where text is present in the Main Menu Season Option for Manhunt Target Events on locales: Spanish, Latin-American Spanish, Traditional Chinese and Korean.
- Fixed an issue where the Screen/Image displayed on the “Expertise Table” section of the Tutorial was not localized in Brazilian Portuguese but in Italian.
- Fixed an issue where multiple weapon skin previews would not display properly in the apparel menu or on the weapons.
- Fixed an issue where the Season 10 Unique Weapon skins have small icons in the Apparel Menu.
- Fixed an issue where the icon for the Tendrils unique weapon skin was missing the drum mag.
- Fixed an issue where the “Fast Travel to Seasons Vendor” button could be used to start the “Initiate Fast Travel” animation while inside submenus that don’t have this button present.
- Fixed an issue where the Season Pass for Season 10: Price of Power was blurry.
APPAREL ITEMS
- Fixed an issue where Apparel Items from Dark Path would drop as gear items.
- Fixed an issue where the Maintenance Shirt would clip with various pants from the store.
- Fixed an issue where the LED Pants icon from the Apparel Menu does not match the in-game pants.
MISC
- Fixed an issue where Legacy or Season 9 Hidden Alliance caches are rewarded instead of Season 10 Price of Power caches for Leagues.