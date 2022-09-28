The Division 2’s 16.1 update is nu beschikbaar en Ubisoft Massive heeft een aantal fixes en veranderingen voor je klaarstaan, met als hoogtepunt de optie om je personage geheel te veranderen bij de Barber. Dit in plaats van alleen je haarstijl, baardstijl en tattoos.

De update brengt onder meer wat balancering voor de PvP-modus en maakt de Tidal Basin Legendary Stronghold baas iets makkelijker door de hoeveelheid HP te verminderen. Benieuwd naar alle veranderingen? Je kan ze hieronder lezen.