

De Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal wordt door mededingingsautoriteiten in diverse landen onderzocht. De Braziliaanse autoriteit is wat dat betreft behoorlijk op weg. Sterker nog: ze hebben de deal inmiddels officieel goedgekeurd en daarmee komen ze niet tegemoet aan de bezwaren van Sony PlayStation.

Het grootste punt wat het Japanse bedrijf maakt is dat ze bang zijn dat Call of Duty vroeg of laat exclusief wordt voor de Xbox. Hierdoor zou Sony in potentie veel geld kunnen mislopen, omdat een groot deel van de spelers de shooters uit die reeks op hun platform spelen.

Dat argument is volgens de ‘Council for Economic Defense’ (CADE) niet echt relevant. Volgens deze instantie zou Sony PlayStation zich in een dergelijk scenario nog steeds in een competitieve situatie met Xbox bevinden. Hiervoor halen ze aan dat Nintendo het ook prima voor elkaar krijgt om competitief in deze markt te zijn zonder dat zij afhankelijk zijn van Activision Blizzard content.

“With the acquisition of a publisher such as Activision Blizzard, and considering the (theoretical) risk of the company’s content becoming exclusive to Xbox, it is likely that the eventual conclusion of the transaction will give Microsoft a considerable competitive advantage in the console sector.

Even so, CADE does not see that such an advantage represents a risk of closing this market for current competitors. As is already seen, Nintendo does not currently rely on any content from Activision Blizzard to compete in the market.

In turn, Sony has several predicates – strength of the world’s leading brand for more than 20 years, extensive experience in the sector, largest user base, largest installed base of consoles, robust catalog of exclusive games, partnerships with multiple third-party publishers, brand loyal consumers, etc – which should contribute to maintaining the competitiveness of PlayStation in a possible post-transaction scenario, even in the face of the possible loss of access to Activision Blizzard content.”