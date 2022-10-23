In Digimon World: Next Order, players will step into the role of a DigiDestined as either Shiki or Takuto and embark on a quest to solve a perplexing Digi-mystery and restore the Digital World to its natural order after having spiraled into a state of utter chaos due to the Machinedramon that have taken over. As a DigiDestined, players will encounter an array of Digimon and recruit them as companions in an effort to rebuild the Digital World. Along their journey, they will need to explore the Digital World and strengthen their bonds with their Digimon companions to stop the virus-infected Digimon from causing complete destruction.

Digimon World: Next Order boasts an expansive roster of over 200 Digimon to collect and befriend, from which players can select two to accompany them on their adventures as partners. Players can strengthen the bonds of their Digimon by training, feeding and Digivolving them to unlock their full potential, making them even stronger in battle. During their adventures, DigiDestined will also meet a colorful cast of characters and have the opportunity to expand and manage the town of Floatia that serves as a home base between their travels.