Eindelijk is Bayonetta 3 verkrijgbaar. Na jaren geduldig te hebben zitten wachten, wordt dat wachten nu dan toch eindelijk beloond. En volgens onze Simon is het maar goed dat we zo geduldig zijn geweest, want het resultaat mag er wezen. Toch zijn er altijd wel een paar kleine dingetjes die nog even aangepakt moeten worden middels een day one patch.
Met deze patch worden de online leaderboards ontgrendeld, zodat jij jouw beste scores in een level met de wereld kan delen. Ook is de Naive Angel Mode wat uitgebreid, mocht je bang zijn voor pottenkijkers terwijl je van de game aan het genieten bent. De volledige patch notes hebben we hieronder geplaatst. Bayonetta 3 is nu verkrijgbaar, exclusief voor de Nintendo Switch.
Game Modes
- Naive Angel Mode, which can be activated to lower the amount of violence and sexual content, can now be used in more scenes. Also, Naive Angel Mode can now be activated when starting the game for the first time.
- After starting the game, you can change the Naive Angel Mode setting from “Options > “Screen Display”. However, you cannot do so while in the middle of a chapter. You can change it either from the Title Screen or from “Options” in the “Chapter Menu”.
Online
- High scores and best times can now be uploaded in the “Online Leaderboards” section. Here are the various ways to upload your high scores and best times:
- 1. Press the + button on the result screen after clearing a chapter
- 2. Select a chapter you’ve cleared as well as the difficulty level in “Chapter Menu” → “Online Leaderboards” and press the + button
- 3. Select a chapter you’ve cleared in “Chapter Menu” → “Play History” and press the + button
- If you obtain a “Platinum” rating for your score or time before downloading this update, the score or time will be adjusted to match the target value of the “Platinum” rating
- The “Total Time” for each chapter will be revised if your time is faster than the target value.
General
- Game balance has been adjusted.
- Other adjustments were made to improve the gameplay experience.