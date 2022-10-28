

Eindelijk is Bayonetta 3 verkrijgbaar. Na jaren geduldig te hebben zitten wachten, wordt dat wachten nu dan toch eindelijk beloond. En volgens onze Simon is het maar goed dat we zo geduldig zijn geweest, want het resultaat mag er wezen. Toch zijn er altijd wel een paar kleine dingetjes die nog even aangepakt moeten worden middels een day one patch.

Met deze patch worden de online leaderboards ontgrendeld, zodat jij jouw beste scores in een level met de wereld kan delen. Ook is de Naive Angel Mode wat uitgebreid, mocht je bang zijn voor pottenkijkers terwijl je van de game aan het genieten bent. De volledige patch notes hebben we hieronder geplaatst. Bayonetta 3 is nu verkrijgbaar, exclusief voor de Nintendo Switch.