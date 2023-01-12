

Bayonetta 3 is inmiddels al geruime tijd uit, maar mocht je nog met de game bezig zijn en moeite hebben met de uitdaging, dan is er goed nieuws. Nintendo heeft een update voor de game uitgebracht en die pakt verscheidene issues aan en ook wordt de moeilijkheidsgraad hier en daar wat meer gebalanceerd.

Tegelijkertijd pakt deze update ook het één en ander aan bugs aan en de combat in algemene zin is voorzien van de nodige tweaks. Bij het vrijgegeven van de update is tevens een overzicht met patch notes geleverd en die hebben we hieronder voor je neergezet.

Meer over Bayonetta 3 lees je in onze review.